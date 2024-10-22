Tourism Hospitality
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthVolpesCity Lodge HotelOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Hospitality Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Boutique B&B in Rustenburg ‘beds down’ for further success with new investment

    Issued by Edge Growth
    22 Oct 2024
    22 Oct 2024
    Set amongst the scenic foothills of Tshufi Mountain, TshiBerry Boutique B&B in Phokeng, Rustenburg prides itself on warmth, generosity and hospitality. With its village-style setting and five-star rating, the bed and breakfast has 18 rooms as well as a bar, gym, spa and conferencing facilities.
    Boutique B&B in Rustenburg &#x2018;beds down&#x2019; for further success with new investment

    This 100% Black-owned and managed establishment has benefited from a R3.15m investment from the Royal Bafokeng Holdings Kgolo Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) Programme supported by Edge Growth.

    Carol Maithufi, co-founder at TshiBerry
    Carol Maithufi, co-founder at TshiBerry

    TshiBerry founders and entrepreneurs Carol and Innocent Maithufi say that the funding application process was smooth and has taken the business to new heights. Plans they had made to grow the business were accelerated and allowed to flourish because of this investment.

    These plans included increasing their room capacity and dining facilities, which has enabled TshiBerry to capture more of the corporate and group booking market, potentially transforming it from a small to medium-sized establishment in the area.

    The funding has also created formal employment for three more local Bafokeng staff and will further stimulate growth and create sustainability for the business through diversified service offerings and a broader customer base.

    Noluvo Nela, investment principle at Edge Growth, says that the deal team gained valuable insights into the hospitality industry, particularly rural upmarket accommodation, through this transaction, with Carol Maithufi’s expertise and hands-on approach give them great confidence in the business's ability to execute the expansion successfully.

    The Kgolo Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) Programme is one of several Royal Bafokeng Nation (RBN) SMME development programmes that aim to support quality and sustainable SMMEs. Targeted at Royal Bafokeng-owned SMMEs, the programme provides customised, life-stage appropriate business development support, through a partnership with small business development specialist Edge Growth.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Edge Growth
    Edge Growth achieves real transformation by partnering with corporates to grow Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) who contribute to job creation, black wealth creation and socio-economic development.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz