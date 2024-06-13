Breaking news: Rapt Group welcomes Melanie Campbell as partner: group strategy

Rapt Group has announced the appointment of Melanie Campbell as partner: group strategy, effective from 1 July.

(Image supplied) Melanie Campbell will take up a seat at the helm at Rapt Creative as partner: group strategy, effective from 1 July

Campbell brings a fresh perspective to the agency with her over 26 years of comprehensive experience in marketing and business transformation across diverse international markets.

Work on iconic brands

Campbell joins Rapt from her role as marketing director at Edward Snell, where she has pioneered a new growth trajectory for the business over the last three and a half years.

She is known for her work on iconic brands such as Jameson, Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Absolut, Glenfiddich, Remy Martin, Jose Cuervo and Stretton’s.

Her influence has also touched global roles and markets working for Heineken in the UK and Netherlands as part of global brand teams.

Prior to her role at Edward Snell, she was known to be a large contributing factor to Pernod Ricard, where her strategic business plans and ground-breaking creative thinking consistently drove growth and market share gains.

Building the largest independent agency group

When asked about her reason for joining Rapt, Campbell says, "The shit-hot people I trust, innovative rebellious mindset and loads of empowerment as we build the largest independent agency group."

She added that the tough economy will see customers putting more money into the short game or promotions, ultimately shrinking advertising spend in a highly competitive market:

“Only those who deliver value—effective marketing that does what it's intended to do —will win."

"An empathetic maverick”

In her own words, Campbell describes herself as "an empathetic maverick."

She explains, "I believe creativity is a wild imagination coupled with a disciplined eye. It’s this, along with my insatiable curiosity, that has empowered me to challenge the status quo throughout my career, working with teams to deliver creative that not only wins awards but drives business results. I believe leaders become great not because of power but our ability to empower."

Bridging the gap

Garreth van Vuuren, founder of Rapt, says, "Having worked with Melanie for over 10 years, I’ve seen first-hand her ability to bridge the gap between client commercial objectives and relatable agency briefs, this will first and foremost ensure that our work not only meets but exceeds expectations on their bottom line.”

"Melanie exudes a people-first attitude and holds excellence in execution at heart, with the right sprinkle of rebel to push boundaries and try new things.

“Her strategic thinking, mentorship and innovative approach are exactly why we gravitated together.

“She’s all about breaking the mould and shifting our internal and our clients’ businesses positively.

“Melanie is a true leader who believes in empowering her team to deliver creative solutions that drive real business results."

Evolving industry

Campbell’s appointment, combined with Rapt's robust media buying capabilities, signals a solid foundation for a long-term, sustainable presence within the advertising landscape.

As the industry continues to evolve, Rapt's focus on innovation and excellence positions it to thrive amidst the changing times.