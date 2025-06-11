Beyond 2025: The microtrends redefining travel and what it means for industry players

During the recent Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, which took place from 28 April to 1 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, a panel discussion titled Beyond 2025: The Microtrends Redefining Travel unpacked how travellers are actively rewriting the rules of how, why, and where they journey.

This dynamic shift was the focus of an engaging conversation on the Future Stage, where industry experts examined the evolving traveller mindset and revealed how microtrends are shaping the future of travel, marketing, and destination development.

"Travel today is less about ticking boxes and more about creating meaningful, immersive experiences,” said Aleix Rodriguez Brunsoms, director of Strategy at Skift Advisory. Brunsoms, an expert in tourism strategy, explained how microtrends — such as sleep tourism, dark tourism, and coffee tourism — are transforming global travel behaviour. These trends reflect travellers’ growing desire for authenticity, personal connection, and wellness.

• Sleep tourism is emerging as a wellness-focused niche, where travellers seek destinations and accommodations designed to improve rest and mental health.

• Dark tourism attracts visitors interested in exploring historical sites with complex or sombre pasts, enabling reflection and education.

• Coffee tourism taps into the cultural and social aspects of coffee consumption, inviting travellers to engage with local communities and traditions through their coffee heritage.

These microtrends not only influence traveller preferences but also challenge destinations to evolve their offerings and marketing approaches accordingly.

Strategic implications for accommodation and travel providers

Fouad Talaat, regional manager for Middle East and Africa at Booking.com, emphasised the commercial impact of these evolving traveller expectations. “Understanding microtrends allows accommodation partners and travel businesses to anticipate demand shifts and design compelling, relevant offerings,” he said.

Talaat pointed out that flexibility and personalisation are now paramount, as travellers seek unique experiences tailored to their lifestyle and values. From boutique lodgings with sleep-enhancing features to guided tours exploring dark tourism sites, there is a growing opportunity for innovative product development.

Technology as a catalyst for seamless travel

The role of technology was a key theme highlighted by John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group. John described how leveraging digital innovation helps businesses respond to these microtrends by enabling seamless, personalised journeys. “We are moving towards integrated travel experiences, where wellness, culture, and sustainability are embedded at every touchpoint,” he explained.

Bevan also noted dnata’s strategic focus on sustainable travel solutions, aligning with travellers’ increasing environmental consciousness. This trend, alongside microtrends, is driving the evolution of the travel ecosystem to be more responsible and inclusive.

Policy and regulation: Creating enabling environments

Panellist Amani O’Neill, senior public policy manager at Airbnb Middle East, spoke on the critical role of supportive government policies. "For microtrend-driven tourism sectors like short-term rentals to flourish, governments must create regulatory frameworks that balance growth with community wellbeing," she said.

O’Neill shared insights on how Airbnb partners with Middle Eastern governments to develop policies fostering tourism capability and ensuring sustainable development. This collaboration is key to unlocking the economic and social benefits of microtrend tourism while managing challenges such as housing affordability and local community impact.

What industry players should do next

The panellists agreed that to thrive beyond 2025, businesses and destinations need to:

• Integrate microtrend insights into strategic planning, focusing on niche traveller segments and emerging demand drivers.

• Leverage technology for personalised marketing, bookings, and post-travel engagement.

• Adopt sustainability as a core value, reflecting traveller preferences and regulatory trends.

• Collaborate with policymakers to ensure regulatory frameworks support innovation and community benefits.

The future of travel lies in microtrends that prioritise authentic experiences, wellness, culture, and sustainability. Industry leaders who understand and embrace these shifts will be best positioned to meet the evolving expectations of 2025’s traveller — creating value for customers, communities, and businesses alike.