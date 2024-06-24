Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaPublicis Groupe AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadioTradewayBroad MediaKantarHuman8New MediaTenacityPRRocketseedaHead Marketing ServicesIkawu MediaQuickEasy SoftwareHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Elections 2024

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    sona.co.za

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #NowServingSelfCare: Behind Nestlé’s Hot Chocolate award-winning campaign platform

    Issued by Nestle
    24 Jun 2024
    24 Jun 2024
    Nestlé® Hot Chocolate and CBA Design were honored with a bronze award in the 'Best Brand Evolution: Consumer' category at the Transform Awards (Middle East and Africa). The Transform Awards, now in its 11th year in the Middle East and Africa region, acknowledges outstanding creative work that showcases the transformative impact of brand strategy and design.
    #NowServingSelfCare: Behind Nestl&#233;&#x2019;s Hot Chocolate award-winning campaign platform

    This award highlights the successful consumer connection achieved through the strategic insights and brand development behind the new Nestlé® Hot Chocolate #NowServingSelfCare brand campaign platform.

    The recently launched campaign platform revolves around the recognition that amidst the fast-paced nature of daily life, and the various pressures and stressors we encounter, South Africans deserve a “guilt free moment of indulgence or ‘me-time’ moment”. It is during this cherished ‘me-time’ that we savor a cup of indulgent Nestlé® Hot Chocolate.

    Through a nationwide campaign centered around the concept of ‘mindful self-care’, the brand will showcase its refreshed packaging and communication approach through captivating social media content, immersive in-store displays, and impactful out-of-home partner experiences. This campaign will ultimately offer consumers the opportunity to win a self-care retreat holiday to Bali, valued at over R100K*, by participating in the on-pack competition.

    #NowServingSelfCare: Behind Nestl&#233;&#x2019;s Hot Chocolate award-winning campaign platform

    “#NowServingSelfCare is about recognizing the need for creating moments of indulgence for South African consumers in the knowledge that their extremely connected and increasingly fast-paced lifestyles are having an impact on how they collectively feel.

    We strive to promote the joy of "me time" and establish ourselves as the brand that embraces and celebrates self-care," says Takudzwa Mupfurutsa, business executive officer for Dairy, East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR).

    The early campaign platform award recognition is proving irresistible to the resilient people of South Africa, who are eager to indulge their tastebuds and enjoy a “me-time” pleasure. “Nestle®’s Hot Chocolate significance and relevance as a beloved brand is a wonderful reminder that ‘me time’ is not about being unaware of life’s daily pressures but rather an invitation to take time for the unapologetic optimism of self-care," concludes Mupfurutsa.

    Read more: Nestle, Nestlé, Takudzwa Mupfurutsa
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Charting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaCharting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    8 Mar 2024
    Big companies, like Nestl&#233;, are funding health research in South Africa - why this is&#160;wrong
    Big companies, like Nestlé, are funding health research in South Africa - why this is wrong
     5 Mar 2024
    Firdous Osman joins Boomtown as MD
    BoomtownFirdous Osman joins Boomtown as MD
    9 Feb 2024
    Dentsu celebrates the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as managing director in Zambia
    DentsuDentsu celebrates the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as managing director in Zambia
    14 Dec 2023
    Multi-strain products supporting South Africa&#x2019;s probiotics market culture
    Insight SurveyMulti-strain products supporting South Africa’s probiotics market culture
    22 Nov 2023
    Best baby products for 2023 announced
    BabyYumYum.co.zaBest baby products for 2023 announced
    17 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Nutrition's profound impact on child development and mental health
     1 Nov 2023
    Wunderman Thompson SA triumphs at the 2023 New Generation Awards
    Wunderman ThompsonWunderman Thompson SA triumphs at the 2023 New Generation Awards
    29 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz