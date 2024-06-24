NowServingSelfCare: Behind Nestlé’s Hot Chocolate award-winning campaign platform

Nestlé® Hot Chocolate and CBA Design were honored with a bronze award in the 'Best Brand Evolution: Consumer' category at the Transform Awards (Middle East and Africa). The Transform Awards, now in its 11th year in the Middle East and Africa region, acknowledges outstanding creative work that showcases the transformative impact of brand strategy and design.

This award highlights the successful consumer connection achieved through the strategic insights and brand development behind the new Nestlé® Hot Chocolate #NowServingSelfCare brand campaign platform.

The recently launched campaign platform revolves around the recognition that amidst the fast-paced nature of daily life, and the various pressures and stressors we encounter, South Africans deserve a “guilt free moment of indulgence or ‘me-time’ moment”. It is during this cherished ‘me-time’ that we savor a cup of indulgent Nestlé® Hot Chocolate.

Through a nationwide campaign centered around the concept of ‘mindful self-care’, the brand will showcase its refreshed packaging and communication approach through captivating social media content, immersive in-store displays, and impactful out-of-home partner experiences. This campaign will ultimately offer consumers the opportunity to win a self-care retreat holiday to Bali, valued at over R100K*, by participating in the on-pack competition.

“#NowServingSelfCare is about recognizing the need for creating moments of indulgence for South African consumers in the knowledge that their extremely connected and increasingly fast-paced lifestyles are having an impact on how they collectively feel.

We strive to promote the joy of "me time" and establish ourselves as the brand that embraces and celebrates self-care," says Takudzwa Mupfurutsa, business executive officer for Dairy, East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR).

The early campaign platform award recognition is proving irresistible to the resilient people of South Africa, who are eager to indulge their tastebuds and enjoy a “me-time” pleasure. “Nestle®’s Hot Chocolate significance and relevance as a beloved brand is a wonderful reminder that ‘me time’ is not about being unaware of life’s daily pressures but rather an invitation to take time for the unapologetic optimism of self-care," concludes Mupfurutsa.