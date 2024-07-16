Aleph Hospitality enters Nairobi’s restaurant scene

The hospitality group takes over the management of its first stand-alone restaurant and entertainment venue in Kenya
The 2,700 square metre outlet which can host up to 1,000 guests, houses a restaurant, VIP area for private dining, night club with live music and entertainment, as well as cigar, whiskey, and wine lounges. In addition, the outlet contains an extensive laser tag zone and a virtual gaming area (Hologate), the first of its kind in Kenya.
Bani Haddad, founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality, says: “This is an exciting step for Aleph Hospitality. We currently manage 27 restaurants and 14 bars across our portfolio and continue to build on the strength of our Food and Beverage division.
"Alloy Bar and Lounge represents a thrilling new chapter in our growth as a rounded hospitality management company and an exciting addition to the vibrant Nairobi entertainment scene."