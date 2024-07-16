Aleph Hospitality enters Nairobi’s restaurant scene

Aleph Hospitality, a Middle East and Africa hospitality management firm, has secured a management contract for Alloy Bar & Lounge in Nairobi, Kenya. The venue, situated at Sarit Centre in Westlands, Nairobi, opened its doors in early 2024.

Source: Supplied

The hospitality group takes over the management of its first stand-alone restaurant and entertainment venue in Kenya

The 2,700 square metre outlet which can host up to 1,000 guests, houses a restaurant, VIP area for private dining, night club with live music and entertainment, as well as cigar, whiskey, and wine lounges. In addition, the outlet contains an extensive laser tag zone and a virtual gaming area (Hologate), the first of its kind in Kenya.

Source: Supplied

Bani Haddad, founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality, says: “This is an exciting step for Aleph Hospitality. We currently manage 27 restaurants and 14 bars across our portfolio and continue to build on the strength of our Food and Beverage division.

"Alloy Bar and Lounge represents a thrilling new chapter in our growth as a rounded hospitality management company and an exciting addition to the vibrant Nairobi entertainment scene."