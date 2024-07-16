Tourism & Travel Hospitality
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Index HotelsCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Hospitality News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Aleph Hospitality enters Nairobi’s restaurant scene

    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    Aleph Hospitality, a Middle East and Africa hospitality management firm, has secured a management contract for Alloy Bar & Lounge in Nairobi, Kenya. The venue, situated at Sarit Centre in Westlands, Nairobi, opened its doors in early 2024.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The hospitality group takes over the management of its first stand-alone restaurant and entertainment venue in Kenya

    The 2,700 square metre outlet which can host up to 1,000 guests, houses a restaurant, VIP area for private dining, night club with live music and entertainment, as well as cigar, whiskey, and wine lounges. In addition, the outlet contains an extensive laser tag zone and a virtual gaming area (Hologate), the first of its kind in Kenya.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Bani Haddad, founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality, says: “This is an exciting step for Aleph Hospitality. We currently manage 27 restaurants and 14 bars across our portfolio and continue to build on the strength of our Food and Beverage division.

    "Alloy Bar and Lounge represents a thrilling new chapter in our growth as a rounded hospitality management company and an exciting addition to the vibrant Nairobi entertainment scene."

    Read more: hospitality, hospitality management, restaurant industry, tourism and travel, Aleph Hospitality
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    African skies poised for takeoff: Investment key to growth
    African skies poised for takeoff: Investment key to growth
    5 hours
    2025 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards open for entries
    2025 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards open for entries
    11 Jul 2024
    Botswana, South African travellers to Ireland now require visas
    Botswana, South African travellers to Ireland now require visas
    11 Jul 2024
    Source: Archive
    Tourism boards urged to boost Africa's air connectivity
    8 Jul 2024
    Source: Archive
    FlySafair launches new JHB to Kruger route
    4 Jul 2024
    ANEW unveils large-scale conference hotel addition
    ANEW unveils large-scale conference hotel addition
    3 Jul 2024
    Dream Hotels, CityBlue join forces to strengthen African hospitality landscape
    Dream Hotels, CityBlue join forces to strengthen African hospitality landscape
    2 Jul 2024
    Source: ©storyteller2k20 via
    Radisson expands across Africa, including Tanzania debut
    2 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz