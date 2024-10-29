Absa Champions African excellence: Enter to experience Tyla’s Trailblazing Tour

Grammy-winning sensation Tyla is returning home with a two-city tour. From her humble beginnings, Tyla has risen to become one of South Africa’s brightest stars. Best known for her viral smash hit “Water”, she’s had an incredible breakout year, making history as the youngest South African and the first soloist from the country in over 55 years to feature on the Billboard Hot 100.

Absa is elevating the excitement by offering fans exclusive opportunities to win tickets, transforming the celebration into more than just a concert. Through this initiative, the bank reaffirms its dedication to uplifting young women and amplifying powerful narratives that inspire change, all under its heartfelt ethos, “Your Story Matters.” This is more than a gesture, it’s a commitment to empowering communities and celebrating the voices that shape the future.

"In My Story, Tyla," we see a young woman's journey from humble beginnings to fame, mirroring the stories of many striving for greatness against the odds. This narrative aligns with Absa's mission to empower and inspire each woman's unique journey. With Tyla exemplifying success and resilience, Absa supports this tour to amplify the 'Your Story Matters' message for young aspiring women across Africa.

“This ticket partnership is a powerful celebration of African talent and a heartfelt tribute to the stories that define our vibrant cultural tapestry,” says Candice Thurston, Absa’s managing executive: brand and marketing. “By uniting our communities through the universal language of music, we’re not just supporting concerts, we’re creating transformative experiences that embody our values of empowerment, unity, and pride in our shared heritage.”

Win your way to the concerts!

Missed out when tickets dropped? No stress!

Absa has thrilling ways for you to win double tickets to see Tyla live:

Absa TikTok dance challenge: Show off your moves! Post a 20–30-second TikTok of yourself dancing to a Tyla track, tagging @AbsaSouthAfrica, and add hashtags #InMyStoryTyla #AbsaxTyla #YourStoryMatters. Lucky winners will score double tickets to the concerts!

Radio: YFM and Heart FM: Tyla Trivia Think you know Tyla? Tune in to YFM in Johannesburg and Heart FM in Cape Town for a chance to answer Tyla trivia questions and stand a chance to win double tickets!

More chances to win: Catch Expresso TV on SABC3 for additional opportunities.

Our Absa colleagues also have the unique chance to win tickets through exclusive draws accessible via our internal channels.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to experience something special!

With tickets already sold out, these contests offer your best shot to experience Tyla’s magic live. Dive in, get creative and celebrate music and heritage with us!

Stay up to date on all Absa competition details and winners announcements by following:

TikTok @absa_group



IG @absa.southafrica



X @AbsaSouthAfrica



YFM, Heart FM and Expresso TV, SABC3.

Enhance your experience

Absa customers attending Tyla's concert on 7 December at The SunBet Arena in Pretoria can enjoy an exclusive perk to enhance their concert experience: Skip the queues with our fast-tracked entry and step into the event feeling like a true VIP!

“We’re absolutely delighted to provide our Absa cardholders with exclusive, fast-tracked access to Tyla’s highly anticipated homecoming concerts,” says Thurston. “This is about creating exceptional experiences for our loyal customers, giving them the VIP treatment they deserve as a thank-you for their continued trust and support. At Absa, we’re committed to going beyond banking and adding real value to every moment that matters.”

Don’t miss out!

Have your Absa card handy and seize this fantastic opportunity for an unforgettable concert experience.

We can’t wait to welcome you to what promises to be incredible nights of music and celebration at the Grand Arena, Grand West in Cape Town and the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.



