947’s Anele & The Club Live: A spectacular showcase of music, entertainment, and surprises

The stage was set, the lights were bright, and the atmosphere was electric as Anele & The Club Live took centre stage at the iconic Teatro at Montecasino on Saturday, 6 April. A sea of enthusiastic 947 listeners filled the theatre, ready for an evening of unforgettable entertainment.

The festivities kicked off with a powerful opening act by Lloyiso Gijana, accompanied by The Parktown Boys Band and the talented Edenglen High School Choir, winners of the 2023 School Invasion Choir Competition. Performing the winning song "Give a Little Kindness," Lloyiso mesmerised the audience with his soulful vocals and masterful piano skills.

Next up, The Parktown Boys took the stage with a spirited rendition of Zakes Bantwini's "Osama," igniting the crowd to join in a sing-along. And then, as the anticipation reached its peak, the stage curtains parted to reveal Anele & The Club's live set - a theatrical spectacle adorned with pink couches and dazzling theatre lights.

Anele, Frankie, Cindy, and Thembekile welcomed the ecstatic audience to a first-of-its-kind "live" theatrical version of Anele & The Club, setting the stage for an evening of pure excitement and entertainment.

"The live event was more than just a show; it was a celebration of our incredible listeners and a testament to our Breakfast Show's commitment to innovation and connection," remarked Anele Mdoda, the vibrant host of Anele & The Club on 947. "This live rendition exemplifies our station’s dedication to meeting, engaging, and deeply connecting with our audience in fresh and inventive ways. From the electrifying performances to the heart-warming moments shared with our fans, Anele & The Club Live was a powerful expression of our desire to bring our listeners closer, creating unforgettable experiences that resonate long after the curtains close."

Surprise live guest performances added to the thrill of the night, with Prime Circle rocking the stage as Frankie grabbed a mic and joined the band. Micasa, long-time friends of 947, took the audience on a musical journey with their latest hit "Who Cares," while Katlego Maboe shared his insights on parenting in a candid interview.

The stage lit up once again as Lady Zamar mesmerized the crowd, getting everyone on their feet and singing along to her infectious tune, Collide. Jimmy Nevis added his signature flair to the evening with a captivating performance under the "it's a classic or not" segment of the show.

But the surprises didn't end there! Every audience member was treated to a R100 KFC voucher, courtesy of KFC, while a lucky participant took home appliances and home furniture worth over R50,000 in The Price is Right game, sponsored by Hirsh's.

The pop-up quiz section saw another lucky audience member walking away with nearly R20,000 in cash prizes, adding to the excitement of the night. And for fans of The Masked Singer, Nick Explicit, behind the Giraffe mask, dazzled the crowd with a rendition of Kwesta's "Ngud'," leading to one lucky winner correctly guessing the mystery singer and winning a signed vinyl album by Grammy winner,Tyla.

However, one of the most anticipated moments of the evening was the unveiling of Pepsi's new logo. Four lucky audience members were chosen to piece together a puzzle revealing the new logo, with each walking away with a year's supply of Pepsi products.

From start to finish, Anele & The Club Live delivered an unforgettable evening of music, entertainment, and surprises, leaving the audience buzzing with excitement and memories to last a lifetime.