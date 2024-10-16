Marketing & Media Online Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Broad Media3RCeatbigfishTopco MediaDelta Victor BravoTDMCAFDANew MediaMedia24 LifestyleDentsuThink Digital AcademyOrnicoPrimedia Out-of-HomeHook, Line & SinkerVega SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    3 ways for South African businesses to stand out in the Black Friday frenzy

    Issued by Broad Media
    16 Oct 2024
    16 Oct 2024
    A well-planned and well-executed marketing campaign is critical to ensuring your deals stand out during the Black Friday 2024 frenzy.
    3 ways for South African businesses to stand out in the Black Friday frenzy

    Black Friday 2024 is fast approaching, and with most South African companies offering deals throughout November, it is vital to start planning your campaign immediately.

    A well-planned and well-executed marketing campaign is critical to ensuring your deals stand out during the Black Friday 2024 frenzy.

    Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    MyBroadband offers superior reach and a targeted audience that provides your business with exceptional marketing value on Black Friday.

    It reaches an impressive 4.7 million readers every month, making it the ultimate partner for your Black Friday marketing campaign.

    Here are three crucial ways to stand out this Black Friday:

    1. The early bird catches the worm

    One of the best ways to distinguish your deals is to start promoting your Black Friday deals earlier than the competition.

    From teasers like Sneak Peak Deals to exciting Black Friday Countdowns, getting your deals out before the market is saturated will ensure better performance.

    2. Target the right audience

    Effective targeting is key to successful marketing in 2024.

    MyBroadband therefore offers category takeovers that let you target a specific audience with your deals.

    By reaching users who are most likely to engage with your deals, you can boost engagement and maximise the effectiveness of your campaign.

    3. Clear, compelling messaging

    Simplicity and clarity in your marketing materials are vital during Black Friday, and banners with concise messaging are crucial to getting the reader’s attention.

    Our marketing team will position these banners in our high-traffic ad spaces for a superior click-through rate.

    Choose MyBroadband

    Cut through the competition with MyBroadband. Start early, target smartly, and use clear messaging to drive engagement this Black Friday.

    Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    Read more: MyBroadband, Broad Media
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz