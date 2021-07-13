Education Company news South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #Exclusive: TBWA makes waves at Cannes Lions for 'Blame No More' campaign
    TBWA Hunt Lascaris bagged five Lions at this year's Cannes Lions for Hype Magazine's Blame No More campaign. The campaign was awarded one Gold Entertainment Lion in the Film Fiction category, two Silver Film Craft Lions and two Bronze - Glass Lion for change and Film Not For Profit respectively. By Emily Stander
  • Media titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards
    It's a momentous period of transformation for the digital marketing industry, which has continuously evolved over the years. New technologies and integrated strategies are refined, devotedly, for effective brand building and marketing performance. The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing. Issued by IAB South Africa
  • #MandelaDay2021: Call to action
    This Mandela Month, you can align your company or brand with worthy causes that address social injustice. Issued by Bizcommunity.com
Show more

Covid-19

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Red & Yellow Bursary Programme is cultivating the leaders of tomorrow

13 Jul 2021
Issued by: Red & Yellow
Despite the economic hardships presented by Covid-19 restrictions, constant lockdowns and South Africa's high unemployment rate, the private sector is stepping in to ensure South African youth are equipped with the skills, digital expertise and progressive mindsets that will create a better future for the nation.

Through the Red & Yellow Bursary Programme, 74 South African youths have been awarded with bursaries to further their tertiary education at the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, one of Africa’s leading private higher education institutions.

A total of R7.5m bursaries has been awarded, 50% of which has been sponsored by corporate brand partnerships with leading corporate companies, which include Adidas, a pan-African broadcaster and a global automotive giant, leading to the creation of employment opportunities for gifted South African youths.

Corporate sponsorships afford students the opportunity to invest in their future by becoming the creators, inventors, leaders and entrepreneurs of the 21st century.

Red & Yellow prepares youth for an ever-evolving future

Red & Yellow places great emphasis on preparing students for an unpredictable future by empowering them with industry-relevant and future-focused tools and knowledge that enables them to adapt and thrive, no matter the obstacle...

Issued by Red & Yellow 28 Jun 2021


One of our bursary students, Anganathi Beyile who is completing his BCom in marketing, shares his experience and the positive impact the bursary has on his future:

“The bursary has given me an opportunity to focus on my studies as I don’t have to worry about finances and living allowances. Once I am done with my degree, I would like to start my own agency to showcase creative talent and to tell people’s stories,” says Beyile.


The importance of corporate-sponsored bursaries

According to a 2019 report by the SA government titled ‘Education Series Volume V: Higher Education and Skills in South Africa’, around 51% of the South African youth don’t have access to the financial means to pay their way through higher learning courses.

Additionally, according to Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey (released on 1 June 2021), the official unemployment rate among the South African youth (15-34 years) was 46.3% in the first quarter of 2021.

Not only does this highlight the current youth unemployment crisis in South Africa, but also the pressing need for bursaries in South Africa. Through additional corporate sponsorship, Red & Yellow can reach its full R7.5m target for bursaries and provide young South Africans with the opportunity to find success in their future.

Corporate support helps to elevate the impact of the bursary sponsorship by ensuring that the funds develop highly employable students boasting future-focused and industry-relevant skill sets. Sponsors are also able to take advantage of significant B-BBEE benefits, which incentivise companies to contribute towards bursaries.

“Financial aid for students is pivotal as it enables them to transcend merely surviving in an incredibly difficult economy and to actively pursue their dreams,” says Meghan Slater, head of corporate sales. “Through Red & Yellow’s Bursary Programme, corporates can support the development of the local business landscape and increase employment opportunities by equipping bright young South Africans with the necessary skills to become the leaders of tomorrow.”

Our focus at Red & Yellow is developing South Africa’s youth to meet the perpetually transforming demands of the future, regardless of their background or circumstances. To learn more, please visit our bursaries page.

Red & Yellow
The Red & Yellow School offers bespoke training solutions to meet your specified needs or the needs of your company. Equip yourself today.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: Red & Yellow, education

Related

TSIBAUnlocking South Africa's youth 'dividend'!2 Jul 2021
RichfieldWomen Leading the Way in the New World of Work1 Jul 2021
Optimi#YouthMonth2021: A reminder of how far education still has to go22 Jun 2021
Juta and CompanyJuta & Co.'s Kamal Patel is inspired by the possibilities for our legal profession's future11 Jun 2021
#Newsmaker: Bongeka Sigoso awarded Nnete Modise Bursary18 May 2021
AmasaAmasa Media Management in Brand Building online course with Vega School: 1 July-9 September 202118 May 2021
Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationReturn on investment for bursaries calls for holistic support5 May 2021
DentsuPart 1: Transformation in action; a Dentsu story3 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz