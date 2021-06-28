Red & Yellow prepares youth for an ever-evolving future

Our youth holds the key to unlocking a brighter future for South Africa. They are the leaders of tomorrow that can guide our country to brand-new heights. But they face many obstacles - a rapidly declining economy, outdated education systems, a lack of trusted leadership, and the growing threat of job displacement due to emerging and disruptive technologies.

At Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, we recognise this and place great emphasis on preparing our youth for an unpredictable future by empowering our students with industry-relevant and future-focused tools and knowledge that enables them to adapt and thrive, no matter the obstacle.According to the Stats SA’s Quarter Labour Force Survey (released on 1 June 2021), the official unemployment rate among South African youth (15-34 years) was 46.3% in the first quarter of 2021. That equates to around 40% of individuals between the ages of 18-34. That’s almost half our youth that is currently sitting without work.Of that total, 52.4% are individuals that don’t yet hold a matric qualification, with a mere 9.4% being those who hold tertiary-level qualifications.Judging by the stats, it is clear that there is a direct correlation between education and employment.According to the Annual Financial Statistics (AFS) 2019 survey, small businesses generate just a little over one-fifth of the South African formal sector’s total turnover. The formal sector generated R10.5 trillion, with small businesses being responsible for R2.3 trillion - 22% of the total.It is clear that the entrepreneurial spirit is high and acts as a critical driver of economic growth and job creation in South Africa. The youth will play a pivotal role in how the future of the South African business landscape plays out.Currently, the amount of jobseekers significantly dwarfs access to employment opportunities, and that's not a fact that will just magically change overnight. Future-focused education is the primary driver that will allow our youth to create a society that is free of unemployment.Technology is changing the way we live our lives and how businesses operate, and those changes are happening at a tremendous pace. That's why Red & Yellow’s curriculum has been designed to adapt to the needs of the evolving workforce.Our youth is well positioned to cultivate a business landscape that will provide great opportunities for economic growth. Their inherent aptitude for embracing emerging technologies and their youthful hunger for success are the perfect ingredients to thrive in a world that is in a constant state of rapid change.However, this generational benefit and raw talent need to be honed into industry-relevant expertise that can be leveraged in the business landscape to answer the demand of the perpetually transforming modern marketplace.By stimulating cultivating critical thinking and teaching creative problem-solving skills, we equip our students with the tools to navigate through the unchartered waters of the future. By taking an adaptive approach closely based on current and predicted trends, our methodology prepares our students for real-world scenarios.We have established strategic partnerships with industry leaders and utilizing their deep professional insight to identify and address the gaps, needs and opportunities for the modern workforce. We are not just equipping our students with the skills they need to thrive in the global marketplace but empowering them with the wisdom to carve a new and better world.Our courses develop crucial skills that will enable them to adapt to everyday challenges. In a world where there is a never-ending stream of new technology, business models and methods, we teach our students how to be agile, creative and successful.We are developing the great creators, inventors, leaders and entrepreneurs of the 21st century.For a limited time, we will be offering our short courses at discounted prices.If you sign up before 30 June for any courses that start before 1 September, you will receive a 30% discount.