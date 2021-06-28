Retail Marketing News South Africa

Crocs partners with SA queer creatives on Pride campaign

28 Jun 2021
In recognition of Pride Month this June, footwear brand Crocs collaborated with queer creatives in Cape Town for its 'Come As You Are' campaign, which encourages everyone to express their individuality and help inspire a culture of acceptance.

Source: Supplied

As part of the Pride campaign and throughout the coming months, Crocs will be celebrating those who 'come as they are' with content and storytelling across social media and digital platforms.

Involved in the concept and all creative direction for Crocs SA’s Pride 2021 campaign was a collective of queer creatives that conceptualised and produced a campaign that ensured all messaging was fully inclusive of the LGBTQI+ community. This included Hero Creative Management’s director and head photographer Neil Roberts, as well as a selection of powerhouse drag queens representing the different facets of the queer experience.

“These creatives were identified as 'one-of-a-kinds' to bring more personal meaning to ‘Come As You Are’ with the aim of assisting our global efforts in creating further awareness for the LGBTQI+ community and emphasising creative expression, individuality and community!” explains Ally Petersen, Crocs SA marketing manager.

The campaign features the likes of Manila von Teez, Tessa Cloete, SuffoK8, Sugar Lynch, Lady Pambo and Cheshire V.


Supporting advocacy efforts


To further demonstrate its commitment to inclusivity, Crocs has dedicated a portion of the funds allocated for this project to be donated to non-profit organisations driving the force for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex (LGBTI) equality.

With this collaborative project, the footwear brand says it dreams of a more open-minded and inclusive future for their community with the freedom to be whoever they want to be by celebrating all genders and sexual identities as these are infinite and limitless.

#YouthMatters: Tristan Shaun Henry celebrates queer youth culture through fashion

Tristan Shaun Henry is among the talented cohort of young designers forming Design Indaba's class of Emerging Creatives for 2021...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 11 Jun 2021


"In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive," the brand said in a statement.

The various transformational journeys captured through this project are being featured on the Instagram page, with new shots released daily.
