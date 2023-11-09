Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISTopco MediaOLC Through The Line CommunicationsTLC Worldwide AfricaBrand InfluenceBroad MediaDelta Victor BravoOur Salad MixThe Walt Disney Company AfricaDMASAProvantageWunderman Thompson3RCMeltwaterRocketseedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Film & Cinematography News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Call for animation projects to pitch for the 15th annual DFM Pitch and Finance Forum

9 Nov 2023
The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) has opened the call for animation projects to pitch for the 15th annual DFM Pitch and Finance Forum, with animators with projects in development from across the continent invited to apply.
Image supplied. The Durban FilmMart Institute has called for animation projects to pitch for the 15th annual DFM Pitch and Finance Forum
Image supplied. The Durban FilmMart Institute has called for animation projects to pitch for the 15th annual DFM Pitch and Finance Forum

The Forum, which takes place in Durban from 19 to 22 July., is open to both series and feature-length projects and at least one of the three key creatives (producer, writer, director) should be from Africa or African in the Diaspora (with an African passport).

Eight official animation projects in development will be selected to present to a panel of international decision-makers consisting of potential co-producers, broadcasters, film funds, and distributors at Africa’s premier film finance and coproduction market.

To present their project at the 15th DFM one representative from the project will be provided with travel and accommodation to attend the live Pitch and Finance Forum in July 2024 (travel support is only provided for travel within Africa).

Achieving world-class African animation through continental cross-collaboration
Achieving world-class African animation through continental cross-collaboration

By 31 Aug 2023

Magdalene Reddy, director of the Durban FilmMart Institute says they have seen exponential growth in the animation sector over the past few years.

“We are pleased that the inclusion of animation in the annual market has strengthened the ecosystem by providing the much-needed visibility for creative talent, facilitating key connections to local and international decision-makers and enhancing the development that is assisting animators to compete in a global market.

“We believe that working with local and continental partners offers a holistic support structure to the already important work done in Africa,” says Reddy.

Image supplied: Top left to right: Stefan Supplice (Morocco), Adja Mariam Soro (Côte d’Ivoire), Anouk Shad (Austria), Misha Maseka (Zambia), Nomusa Nkabinde (South Africa), Middle left to right: Chloé Ortolé (Senegal), Dantagos Jimmy-Melani (Namibia), Dhia Jerbi (Tunisia), Sherien Barsoum (Canada)., Tapiwa Chipfupa (Zimbabwe), Bottom left to right: Godisamang Khunou (South Africa), Kudakwashe Maradzika (South Africa), Marie Ka (Canada), Rhea Plangg (Switzerland), Yolanda Barroso (Brazil)
10 African producers take up 3rd Creative Producer Indaba opportunity

31 Oct 2023

Successful collaboration to continue

This edition of the programme will retain the successful collaboration between Durban FilmMart Institute and Tshimologong's Digital Lab Africa with an extended online programme in March and April.

“Tshimologong's Digital Lab Africa is thrilled to extend its 'Road to Annecy' collaboration with the Durban FilmMart Institute,” says Joy Mawela, head of Digital Content Hub at Tshimologong Precinct in Johannesburg.

“This marks the second year of our partnership, building on the success of last year's initiative that supported selected animation talents by providing a platform for project pitches at the Cape Town International Animation Festival, Annecy/MIFA in France, and culminated in Durban for the DFM Pitch and Finance Forum.

“From this forum, Digital Lab Africa selected a winner who will be part of the DLA 7 accelerator, officially launched at the Creation Africa Forum in Paris on 6 November 2023. Our collaboration with the DFMI continues to connect us with talent and intermediaries from around the world, making it a truly invaluable partnership,” explains Mawela.

Online mentorship programme

Successful project participants will be invited to participate in a comprehensive mentorship programme to prepare them for their live pitch and meetings at DFM 2024.

The online mentorship programme will include a series of masterclasses with leading global industry experts over 2 months in January and February 2024.

Image supplied. The Durban FilmMart has selected 35 participants from 22 countries across the continent for the third edition of its DFMI Business Lab
35 participants from 22 countries from Africa selected to DFMI Business Lab

28 Sep 2023

Application criteria

  • The programme is open to African animators with an active feature-length or episodic animation project in development.
  • The programme is open to both fiction and documentary animation projects.
  • At least one of the 3 key creatives (producer, writer, director) must be from Africa. Project applications must be completed in English, however, the language of the project itself is up to the imagination of the animator.
  • At least one representative must be available to participate in the online masterclass and mentorship programme and be present in Durban for the duration of the 15th Durban FilmMart.

Deadline for applications: Friday, 1 December

Programme dates

  • Masterclass series 9 January to 9 February 2024 (online)
  • Road to Annecy March to May 2024 (online)
  • Pitch and Finance Forum 18 to 22 July 2024 (in person)

Applications can be made through the Durban FilmMart Institute website.

The call for live-action projects will open later this month. To keep up to date on call-outs filmmakers are encouraged to sign up for the DFMI newsletter on the website or follow on social media.

NextOptions
Read more: Film, animation, animators, Cape Town International Animation Festival, Digital Lab Africa, Tshimologong Precinct, cinematography, Magdalene Reddy, Durban FilmMart Institute

Related

Source: Promax Africa The Promax Africa Awards take place tomorrow at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton
Promax Africa Awards: Advertising and communications principles timeless1 Nov 2023
The film documents the story of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Source: Supplied.
Documentary on Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo selected as SA entry into Oscars1 Nov 2023
Image supplied: Top left to right: Stefan Supplice (Morocco), Adja Mariam Soro (Côte d’Ivoire), Anouk Shad (Austria), Misha Maseka (Zambia), Nomusa Nkabinde (South Africa), Middle left to right: Chloé Ortolé (Senegal), Dantagos Jimmy-Melani (Namibia), Dhia Jerbi (Tunisia), Sherien Barsoum (Canada)., Tapiwa Chipfupa (Zimbabwe), Bottom left to right: Godisamang Khunou (South Africa), Kudakwashe Maradzika (South Africa), Marie Ka (Canada), Rhea Plangg (Switzerland), Yolanda Barroso (Brazil)
10 African producers take up 3rd Creative Producer Indaba opportunity31 Oct 2023
Promax Africa Awards conference hosts global experts
Promax Africa Awards conference hosts global experts31 Oct 2023
Image supplied. The National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2023 winners were announced at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria on Saturday, 21 October
All the National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2023 winners24 Oct 2023
Teboho Mahlatsi was awarded posthumously. Source: Loeries.
#Loeries2023: Late Teboho Mahlatsi honoured with Hall of Fame award10 Oct 2023
Source:
Call for filmmakers to enter Encounters Documentary Festival9 Oct 2023
DFM Access calls for projects in development
DFM Access calls for projects in development5 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz