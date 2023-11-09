BehindtheSelfie: Nkanyezi Sangweni, senior strategist at DNA Brand Architects

Nkanyezi Sangweni, a senior strategist at DNA Brand Architects gives us a glimpse into his career of finding creative solutions for brands.

Nkanyezi Sangweni is a senior strategist at DNA Brand Architects. Source: Supplied.

What do you enjoy most about your industry?

There’s nothing like it, we can have fun, connect with people from all walks of life, make brands tons of money, and also at times change the world through the creative solutions we put forward. There’s a lot of potential for impact in what we do and

that’s something I respect and enjoy the most.

What is a typical workday for you?

I know it’s a cliché but no two days are the same (unless I’m at a two-day brand planning workshop). The only constant is unpredictability, although I do try and find the golden thread in there to anchor it all.

My days are all about finding a solution to the problems that my clients have, exploring opportunities that exist, and overall just making 'wow' stuff happen for brands with an unstoppable hunger for greatness.

Describe your career so far.

My career has been a challenging yet hugely rewarding journey so far, before DNA Brand Architects I had some stints at Busi Ntuli Communications and then moved on to work at Enitiate Integrated Solutions, both very brief.

In 2017 I kicked off my current journey by stepping into a junior role in the strategy department, I had the unusual opportunity to work directly with the head of strategy and the chief architect and founder himself, Sylvester Chauke. This experience deeply impacted my quality of delivery, expertise, and love for problem-solving at a high level.

Now as a seasoned strategist and a couple of award-winning campaigns in, my organising philosophy places a high value on the role of strategy as the key lever in constructing work that will drive the right type of outcomes for the client.

What are you currently streaming/reading/listening to?

Streaming Life On Our Planet on Netflix, reading Days Of The Generals by Hilton Hamann, and listening to History of South Africa with Des Latham on Apple Podcasts.

Describe yourself in one word.

Enigmatic.

Who inspires you?

I’m inspired by people from all walks of life who’ve taken up the noble task of walking this earth in full expression of their destiny. Being a scholar of the industry in general, greats like Bill Bernbach, David Ogilvy, Raymond Rubicam, Leo Burnett, and Jay Chiat have inspired me. More contemporary inspirations of mine include David Droga, Sylvester Chauke, and Dylan Williams.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I’ve always loved discovering so the first sort of career path I wanted to take was in Palaeontology. Very strange I know but look at it this way, instead of finding fossils that complete the story of the Earth, I am now finding insights that connect brands to consumers.



Give three pieces of advice for young people waiting to enter this industry