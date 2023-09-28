Industries

Film & Cinematography News South Africa

35 participants from 22 countries from Africa selected to DFMI Business Lab

28 Sep 2023
The Durban FilmMart, after receiving a record number of applications, has selected 35 participants from 22 countries across the continent for the third edition of its DFMI Business Lab.
Image supplied. The Durban FilmMart has selected 35 participants from 22 countries across the continent for the third edition of its DFMI Business Lab
Image supplied. The Durban FilmMart has selected 35 participants from 22 countries across the continent for the third edition of its DFMI Business Lab

The selected participants will undergo a 12-week online business development programme aimed at nurturing and empowering producers with the necessary skills to effectively engage in a global market.

“The Lab is now in its third year. We would like to thank DW Akademie for their continued investment into capacity-building on the African continent,” says Magdalene Reddy, director of DFMI.

“In addition to providing filmmakers with the expertise to expand their film career, the lab has created a sense of community between the producers inviting them into a peer-to-peer support system where they are free to share opportunities and learnings as they engage in the film industry.”

The Lab will focus on modules such as financial management, business management, Intellectual Property and entertainment law, distribution, and coproduction led by film and creative industry professionals from Burkina Faso, Canada, France, Kenya, South Africa, and the US.

The winners were announced on Monday. Source: Supplied.
SA filmmakers win 8 awards at Durban FilmMart

27 Jul 2023

DFMI Business Lab participants

  • Algeria: Oueslati Ager
  • Benin: Boris Fredy Agblo
  • Burkina Faso: Pingdewinde Tiemtore
  • Egypt: Manar El-Zohery and Muhammad Taymour
  • Ethiopia: Habtamu Mekonen
  • Guinea: Oularé Momo
  • Ivory Coast: Ghislaine Kanga
  • Kenya: Nduruka Njoroge Kenya and Sally Ngoiri
  • Libya: Muhannad Lamin
  • Malawi : Limbani Maxwell Teputepu
  • Mauritius: Gopalen Parthiben Chellapermal
  • Morocco: Zineb Chafchaouni Moussaoui
  • Nigeria: Emil Garuba, Omoyefe Majoroh and Timilehin Adewoye
  • Senegal: Faye Binetou
  • Sierra Leone: Boi Beatrice Kenneh
  • Somalia: Abdifatah Abdi
  • South Africa: Chelsea Art, Duwayne Murphy, François Maree, Khangelani Mtyhalela, Khanyisile Zondi, Lauren Scholtz, Madelize De Lange, and Ndumiso Gumede
  • Tanzania: Doreen R. Kilimbe and Ian Tarimo
  • Tunisia: Ibtissem Labidi
  • Uganda: Naseeba Bagalaaliwo
  • Zambia: Paul Wilo
  • Zimbabwe: Faith Riyano and Rugare Ponde

The programme is presented in partnership with DW Akademie and supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The online programme will commence in October 2023.

The Durban FilmMart Institute receives principal funding from the Durban Film Office and the eThekwini Municipality.

