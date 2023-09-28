35 participants from 22 countries from Africa selected to DFMI Business Lab

The Durban FilmMart, after receiving a record number of applications, has selected 35 participants from 22 countries across the continent for the third edition of its DFMI Business Lab.

The selected participants will undergo a 12-week online business development programme aimed at nurturing and empowering producers with the necessary skills to effectively engage in a global market.

“The Lab is now in its third year. We would like to thank DW Akademie for their continued investment into capacity-building on the African continent,” says Magdalene Reddy, director of DFMI.

“In addition to providing filmmakers with the expertise to expand their film career, the lab has created a sense of community between the producers inviting them into a peer-to-peer support system where they are free to share opportunities and learnings as they engage in the film industry.”

The Lab will focus on modules such as financial management, business management, Intellectual Property and entertainment law, distribution, and coproduction led by film and creative industry professionals from Burkina Faso, Canada, France, Kenya, South Africa, and the US.

DFMI Business Lab participants

Algeria: Oueslati Ager



Benin: Boris Fredy Agblo



Burkina Faso: Pingdewinde Tiemtore



Egypt: Manar El-Zohery and Muhammad Taymour



Ethiopia: Habtamu Mekonen



Guinea: Oularé Momo



Ivory Coast: Ghislaine Kanga



Kenya: Nduruka Njoroge Kenya and Sally Ngoiri



Libya: Muhannad Lamin

Malawi : Limbani Maxwell Teputepu



Mauritius: Gopalen Parthiben Chellapermal



Morocco: Zineb Chafchaouni Moussaoui



Nigeria: Emil Garuba, Omoyefe Majoroh and Timilehin Adewoye



Senegal: Faye Binetou



Sierra Leone: Boi Beatrice Kenneh



Somalia: Abdifatah Abdi



South Africa: Chelsea Art, Duwayne Murphy, François Maree, Khangelani Mtyhalela, Khanyisile Zondi, Lauren Scholtz, Madelize De Lange, and Ndumiso Gumede



Tanzania: Doreen R. Kilimbe and Ian Tarimo



Tunisia: Ibtissem Labidi



Uganda: Naseeba Bagalaaliwo



Zambia: Paul Wilo



Zimbabwe: Faith Riyano and Rugare Ponde

The programme is presented in partnership with DW Akademie and supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The online programme will commence in October 2023.

The Durban FilmMart Institute receives principal funding from the Durban Film Office and the eThekwini Municipality.