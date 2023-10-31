10 African producers take up 3rd Creative Producer Indaba opportunity

The third edition of the Creative Producer Indaba (CPI) offers 10 African producers, with and without projects, as well as five international producers the opportunity to bolster their leadership and entrepreneurial capabilities, refine their production skills, and foster professional networks that span across both Africa and the international stage.

Image supplied: Top left to right: Stefan Supplice (Morocco), Adja Mariam Soro (Côte d’Ivoire), Anouk Shad (Austria), Misha Maseka (Zambia), Nomusa Nkabinde (South Africa), Middle left to right: Chloé Ortolé (Senegal), Dantagos Jimmy-Melani (Namibia), Dhia Jerbi (Tunisia), Sherien Barsoum (Canada)., Tapiwa Chipfupa (Zimbabwe), Bottom left to right: Godisamang Khunou (South Africa), Kudakwashe Maradzika (South Africa), Marie Ka (Canada), Rhea Plangg (Switzerland), Yolanda Barroso (Brazil)

Mehret Mandefro, the director of development and partnership at the Realness Institute says, “Training and connecting producers who can skilfully develop African stories and finance them for both the local and global market is a critical intervention.”

The film industry professional development programme starts with an open assembly on 6 November, after which the cohort will attend the Atlas Workshops, the industry programme of the Marrakech International Film Festival, Morocco from 25 November to 1 December.

Here they will focus on legal and financial aspects of their work as well as their career development.

Following this, they will attend the International Film Festival Rotterdam (Netherlands) from 25 January to 2 February 2024 where the programme will focus on marketing, sales and story development.

The Indaba then culminates in a programme of online sessions from 8 to 12 April 2024.

Strategic alliances with noteworthy industry players

The CPI, conceived by Realness Institute under the leadership of programme director Elias Ribeiro, a Cape Town (SA) based NPO, has formed strategic alliances with noteworthy industry players such as EAVE, International Film Festival Rotterdam's IFFR Pro, and Atlas Workshops.

Head of Atlas Workshops at Marrakech IFF, Hédi Zardi says, “Our collaboration with the programme CPI is very inspiring because it actively participates in the dynamic that we create within the Atlas Workshops. Indaba helps us anchor our support for the African producers of tomorrow. Creativity can only rhyme with diversity.”

Furthermore, to expand the Realness Network into the Global South, it has collaborated with the Brazilian foundation Projeto Paradiso, facilitating the participation of a Brazilian producer with an interest in producing African projects.

"We're thrilled to welcome new collaborators on board, including the Canadian Film Fund, the Austrian Film Fund, Training Institute Focal, Jeune Création Francophone fund, and the NFVF. Their support is a tremendous boost for the future sustainability of this vital program" says Elias Ribeiro, co-founder and executive director at Realness Institute.

Contributions to the African film landscape

Having made significant contributions to the African film landscape Adja Mariam Soro (Côte d’Ivoire), Chloé Ortolé (Senegal), Dantagos Jimmy-Melani (Namibia), Godisamang Khunou (South Africa) and Nomusa Nkabinde (South Africa), are all seeking their next landmark venture and will use this opportunity to network, engage and seek out projects to become involved in.

Actively seeking international collaborators and financial backing to bring their visionary creations to life, African producers with projects in development include Dhia Jerbi (Tunisia), Kudakwashe Maradzika (South Africa/Zimbabwe), Misha Maseka (Zambia), Stefan Supplice (Morocco) and Tapiwa Chipfupa (Zimbabwe).

The international producers include Anouk Shad (Austria), Marie Ka and Sherien Barsoum (Canada), Rhea Plangg (Switzerland), and Yolanda Barroso (Brazil) join the CPI with an interest in investing and engaging with African film projects.

Industry experts will mentor the filmmakers

An impressive ensemble of industry experts will mentor the filmmakers – including group leaders Mehret Mandefro and Diana Elbaum, story consultant and creative producer 2022 alumnus Tracey Lee Rainers.

And, as part of the programme the cohort will be able to engage with seasoned ad highly experienced industry experts such as Femi Odugbemi, Sata Cissokho, Constanza Arena and Dayo Ogunyemi, and IFFR Festival Director Vanja Kaludjercic, who will share their skills, insights, and guidance.

“Eave is proud to partner again and contribute with our methodology for the third edition of Indaba with an incredibly strong cohort of African and international producers who will enhance their entrepreneurial and producing skills and become part of a thriving professional support network through their participation,” says Kristina Trapp, the CEO of Eave.

Vanja Kaldudjercic IFFR festival director says “The Indaba is a powerful example of the importance of lasting bonds in our industry, both between the exciting talent on the programme and our partners at Realness, Eave, the Atlas Workshops, and everyone else who makes this programme possible. We're delighted we can continue to develop the skills and creativity of these producers, and we look forward to another fruitful edition.”

The Realness Institute acknowledges the support of Institut Français d’Afrique du Sud, the Brazilian foundation Projeto Paradiso, the Austrian Film Institute, The Canada Media Fund, the Austrian Film Institute, The Swiss training organisation Focal and The Storyboard Collective, the Jeune Création Francophone fund and in partnership with European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs (Eave), International Film Festival Rotterdam Pro (IFFR Pro), and Marrakech International Film Festival (Atlas Workshops).

For more information and submission details, please visit the Realness Institute website.