Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BoomtownGrey AfricaBroad MediaIMC ConferenceBrandMappDStv Media SalesNew MediaTDMCBusiness and Arts South AfricaVERVEDMASABrand AvatarTopco MediaDentsuJacaranda FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Film & Cinematography News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


10 African producers take up 3rd Creative Producer Indaba opportunity

31 Oct 2023
The third edition of the Creative Producer Indaba (CPI) offers 10 African producers, with and without projects, as well as five international producers the opportunity to bolster their leadership and entrepreneurial capabilities, refine their production skills, and foster professional networks that span across both Africa and the international stage.
Image supplied: Top left to right: Stefan Supplice (Morocco), Adja Mariam Soro (Côte d’Ivoire), Anouk Shad (Austria), Misha Maseka (Zambia), Nomusa Nkabinde (South Africa), Middle left to right: Chloé Ortolé (Senegal), Dantagos Jimmy-Melani (Namibia), Dhia Jerbi (Tunisia), Sherien Barsoum (Canada)., Tapiwa Chipfupa (Zimbabwe), Bottom left to right: Godisamang Khunou (South Africa), Kudakwashe Maradzika (South Africa), Marie Ka (Canada), Rhea Plangg (Switzerland), Yolanda Barroso (Brazil)
Image supplied: Top left to right: Stefan Supplice (Morocco), Adja Mariam Soro (Côte d’Ivoire), Anouk Shad (Austria), Misha Maseka (Zambia), Nomusa Nkabinde (South Africa), Middle left to right: Chloé Ortolé (Senegal), Dantagos Jimmy-Melani (Namibia), Dhia Jerbi (Tunisia), Sherien Barsoum (Canada)., Tapiwa Chipfupa (Zimbabwe), Bottom left to right: Godisamang Khunou (South Africa), Kudakwashe Maradzika (South Africa), Marie Ka (Canada), Rhea Plangg (Switzerland), Yolanda Barroso (Brazil)

Mehret Mandefro, the director of development and partnership at the Realness Institute says, “Training and connecting producers who can skilfully develop African stories and finance them for both the local and global market is a critical intervention.”

The film industry professional development programme starts with an open assembly on 6 November, after which the cohort will attend the Atlas Workshops, the industry programme of the Marrakech International Film Festival, Morocco from 25 November to 1 December.

Here they will focus on legal and financial aspects of their work as well as their career development.

Following this, they will attend the International Film Festival Rotterdam (Netherlands) from 25 January to 2 February 2024 where the programme will focus on marketing, sales and story development.

The Indaba then culminates in a programme of online sessions from 8 to 12 April 2024.

Promax Africa Awards conference hosts global experts
Promax Africa Awards conference hosts global experts

1 hour ago

Strategic alliances with noteworthy industry players

The CPI, conceived by Realness Institute under the leadership of programme director Elias Ribeiro, a Cape Town (SA) based NPO, has formed strategic alliances with noteworthy industry players such as EAVE, International Film Festival Rotterdam's IFFR Pro, and Atlas Workshops.

Head of Atlas Workshops at Marrakech IFF, Hédi Zardi says, “Our collaboration with the programme CPI is very inspiring because it actively participates in the dynamic that we create within the Atlas Workshops. Indaba helps us anchor our support for the African producers of tomorrow. Creativity can only rhyme with diversity.”

Furthermore, to expand the Realness Network into the Global South, it has collaborated with the Brazilian foundation Projeto Paradiso, facilitating the participation of a Brazilian producer with an interest in producing African projects.

"We're thrilled to welcome new collaborators on board, including the Canadian Film Fund, the Austrian Film Fund, Training Institute Focal, Jeune Création Francophone fund, and the NFVF. Their support is a tremendous boost for the future sustainability of this vital program" says Elias Ribeiro, co-founder and executive director at Realness Institute.

Image supplied. The National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2023 winners were announced at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria on Saturday, 21 October
All the National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2023 winners

24 Oct 2023

Contributions to the African film landscape

Having made significant contributions to the African film landscape Adja Mariam Soro (Côte d’Ivoire), Chloé Ortolé (Senegal), Dantagos Jimmy-Melani (Namibia), Godisamang Khunou (South Africa) and Nomusa Nkabinde (South Africa), are all seeking their next landmark venture and will use this opportunity to network, engage and seek out projects to become involved in.

Actively seeking international collaborators and financial backing to bring their visionary creations to life, African producers with projects in development include Dhia Jerbi (Tunisia), Kudakwashe Maradzika (South Africa/Zimbabwe), Misha Maseka (Zambia), Stefan Supplice (Morocco) and Tapiwa Chipfupa (Zimbabwe).

The international producers include Anouk Shad (Austria), Marie Ka and Sherien Barsoum (Canada), Rhea Plangg (Switzerland), and Yolanda Barroso (Brazil) join the CPI with an interest in investing and engaging with African film projects.

Teboho Mahlatsi was awarded posthumously. Source: Loeries.
#Loeries2023: Late Teboho Mahlatsi honoured with Hall of Fame award

10 Oct 2023

Industry experts will mentor the filmmakers

An impressive ensemble of industry experts will mentor the filmmakers – including group leaders Mehret Mandefro and Diana Elbaum, story consultant and creative producer 2022 alumnus Tracey Lee Rainers.

And, as part of the programme the cohort will be able to engage with seasoned ad highly experienced industry experts such as Femi Odugbemi, Sata Cissokho, Constanza Arena and Dayo Ogunyemi, and IFFR Festival Director Vanja Kaludjercic, who will share their skills, insights, and guidance.

“Eave is proud to partner again and contribute with our methodology for the third edition of Indaba with an incredibly strong cohort of African and international producers who will enhance their entrepreneurial and producing skills and become part of a thriving professional support network through their participation,” says Kristina Trapp, the CEO of Eave.

Vanja Kaldudjercic IFFR festival director says “The Indaba is a powerful example of the importance of lasting bonds in our industry, both between the exciting talent on the programme and our partners at Realness, Eave, the Atlas Workshops, and everyone else who makes this programme possible. We're delighted we can continue to develop the skills and creativity of these producers, and we look forward to another fruitful edition.”

The Realness Institute acknowledges the support of Institut Français d’Afrique du Sud, the Brazilian foundation Projeto Paradiso, the Austrian Film Institute, The Canada Media Fund, the Austrian Film Institute, The Swiss training organisation Focal and The Storyboard Collective, the Jeune Création Francophone fund and in partnership with European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs (Eave), International Film Festival Rotterdam Pro (IFFR Pro), and Marrakech International Film Festival (Atlas Workshops).

For more information and submission details, please visit the Realness Institute website.

NextOptions
Read more: Film, skills development, Elias Ribeiro, Realness Institute, cinematography, Mehret Mandefro

Related

Promax Africa Awards conference hosts global experts
Promax Africa Awards conference hosts global experts1 hour ago
Image supplied. the Creative Careers Acceleration Program (CCAP) has launched a new mentorship programme for young South African artists and creatives
Creative Careers Acceleration Program launches new mentorship programme for young creative South Africans1 day ago
Image supplied. The National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2023 winners were announced at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria on Saturday, 21 October
All the National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2023 winners24 Oct 2023
Empowering tomorrow's workforce: Thriving in the talent battleground
Regent Business SchoolEmpowering tomorrow's workforce: Thriving in the talent battleground10 Oct 2023
Teboho Mahlatsi was awarded posthumously. Source: Loeries.
#Loeries2023: Late Teboho Mahlatsi honoured with Hall of Fame award10 Oct 2023
Source:
Call for filmmakers to enter Encounters Documentary Festival9 Oct 2023
Source: © Saftas The winners of the 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas17) have been announced...
The 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards winners announced2 Oct 2023
Image supplied. The Durban FilmMart has selected 35 participants from 22 countries across the continent for the third edition of its DFMI Business Lab
35 participants from 22 countries from Africa selected to DFMI Business Lab28 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz