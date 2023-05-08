Castle Milk Stout's Ancestor's Day campaign to re-discover & celebrate African heritage continues

To celebrate this year's edition of Ancestor's Day which is today, Castle Milk Stout has called on the government to officially recognise this day as a religious holiday.

This is part of Castle Milk Stout’s ongoing campaign for the official recognition of Ancestor’s Day and part of the brand’s mission to get South Africans to re-discover and celebrate their African heritage.

It also has a competition #ICarryTheirName to celebrate the ones who came before us, where customers can win umcimbi worth R50,000.00.

The brand began its call for the official recognition of Ancestor’s Day in 2021 already.

2023 commemoration of Ancestor’s Day

As part of Castle Milk Stout’s ongoing campaign for the official recognition of Ancestor’s Day, the brand has invited the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Communities, the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Department of Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and the National Heritage Council South Africa to partake in an imbizo today where all the parties will discuss the importance of the commemoration of Ancestor’s Day, and what will be required to have this important day recognised.

The symposium will also serve as the 2023 commemoration of Ancestor’s Day following the inaugural celebration of the day which was held in partnership with the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA), Kgosi Milton Seatloholo, chairperson of The National House of Traditional & Khoisan Leaders, director of arts & youth development from the Department of Arts and Culture, Moleleki Ledimo and various stakeholders.

Awakening the African giant

“Castle Milk Stout is proud to be at the forefront of this quest of reawakening the African giant,” says Khwezi Vika, marketing manager, Castle Milk Stout.

“We are pleased that through our brand, millions of Africans out there can savour the richness of Africa, hold their heads, and brim with pride to be called Africans,” adds Vika.

Vika calls on those who share their vision for the official recognition of Ancestor’s Day to sign a petition on the Castle Milk Stout website.

Over the past few years, Castle Milk Stout has been at the forefront of lobbying the government to grant official recognition to Ancestor’s Day.

The brand has embarked on various activities with like-minded stakeholders to put this issue in the President’s line of sight.

These activations created platforms for public discourse on African culture and spirituality, fostered collaboration with leading musicians to celebrate indigenous culture in song and dance, and forged partnerships with custodians of African culture and heritage to mark and celebrate this important day.

This #AncestorsDay we want to celebrate the ones who came before us.



Reply with the name & surname of the ancestor that you want to honour and tell us why, using #ICarryTheirName, and you could WIN umcimbi worth R50 000 to celebrate their life. Ts&Cs apply. pic.twitter.com/ABwfPUadJC — Castle Milk Stout (@CastleMilkStout) May 5, 2023

One for the Ancestors

To keep the talkability of Ancestor’s Day top of mind in the public domain, Castle Milk Stout also introduced an initiative fittingly called: One for the Ancestors.

This campaign created platforms for thought-provoking conversations on African spirituality and ancestry and allowed participants and the public at large to interrogate the importance of African spirituality, and the role it plays in our lives and discuss why our heritage is not accorded the same recognition as other religious holidays.

Castle Milk Stout harnessed the power of music to celebrate and preserve African culture when it launched both Clan Beats and its sequel Clan Beats 2.0.

A celebration of African culture

“The commemoration of Ancestor’s Day forms an important chapter in our quest to proactively preserve and unashamedly celebrate African culture.

“As Africans, recognising and acknowledging those who came before us is an integral part of who we are. In as much as other religious holidays are observed, it is also fitting that in a post-apartheid dispensation, we also celebrate African Spirituality which is indigenous to this continent and practised by millions of people,” says Vika.