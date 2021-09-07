Oxford University Press launches new branding

To coincide with the launch of EduZone, Oxford University Press (OUP) has announced new branding that aims to support its ongoing transformation to become a digital-first business and enhance making knowledge and learning more accessible through the power of technology.

OUP originated in the sixteenth century and has aimed to advance knowledge and learning since then. Today, OUP produces materials and services for learners and researchers around the world in markets of research, education, and English language teaching.OUP believes that its new branding will keep it at the forefront of this rapidly changing industry.In response to the rapid changes in customer needs from the start of the pandemic, OUP looked towards enhancing its platforms and making digital resources widely available. This is in an aim to enable teaching and learning to continue amidst disruptions brought about by school closures in South Africa and the rest of the world.Speaking about the new brand, Nigel Portwood, CEO of Oxford University Press, said, “We have always been a leader in education and research and recognise the crucial role we can play in helping individuals and social progress through knowledge and learning. For many years now, we have been on a journey of digital transformation, and while demand for the printed formats remains, we expect to see increasing reliance on digital tools and resources across all our core markets. The new brand supports our activities in those digital formats and signals how we are reimagining our role, and our intent to continue to evolve in the future, to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and communities.”