South Africa's Top 50 most valuable brands for 2021

The Top 50 most valuable South African brands were initially forecasted to lose over R65bn in cumulative brand value (15%) during the pandemic. However, resolve and resilience have meant the Top 50 have only recorded a 2% (R8.8bn) decrease in cumulative brand value, from R471.3bn in 2020 to R462.4bn in 2021. This resilience is especially evident in the recovery seen on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which returned to January 2020 levels after just 15 months.