New faces at Newzroom Afrika, tweaks to line-up as channel sharpens focus

There are a few new faces and some anchors trading places at Newzroom Afrika after the channel announced a refresh of its talent line-up this month.

Thembekile Mrototo

Award-winning journalist, author and veteran reporter on parliament, Lukhanyo Calata, took the hot seat as politics editor from mid-July.

Thembekile Mrototo officially stepped into the role of anchor on Daytime Update from 12–3pm, getting to the heart of the story with a focus on the leading news of the day, while Tumisang Ndlovu becomes the business anchor on AM Report.

Kwena Moabelo has joined the sports desk as an anchor and Newzroom Afrika has a new reporter in the North West, Refiloe Seboko, getting in touch with the voices on the ground in that province.

Newzroom Afrika chief executive officer Thabile Ngwato said the new appointments and changes to the line-up would enhance the channel’s focus on providing credible and authoritative news, produced by journalists of the highest calibre.

“We operate in a dynamic, ever-shifting environment and we are evolving all the time, developing new talent and sharpening our storytelling capabilities to ensure we remain the trusted news and information service of choice.”

