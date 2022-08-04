Industries

    Byte Orbit wins bronze for Shyft at the 2022 Bookmark Awards

    4 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Byte Orbit
    Byte Orbit, a Cape Town-based full-service digital product development company, scooped up a bronze award in the Excellence in Craft: UX category at the 2022 Bookmark Awards.

    This category focuses on design practice and the emotional and behavioural response to a digital product of service, resulting in a relevant, seamless and consistent user experience at every point of interaction, with particular focus on its overall support, structure and usability.

    Shyft Shares

    The Bookmark was awarded to Byte Orbit for their work on Shyft Shares. Shyft is the global money app, powered by Standard Bank. With Shyft, users can buy forex instantly anytime, anywhere, and at the best rates, and invest in top US stocks and ETFs.

    “We are very proud to have another feather in our cap for our team’s work on Shyft. Through our design process, we distilled the complexity of offshore investing into a simple experience for investors of all experience levels. The award is validation of the design craft we have been honing at Byte Orbit over the years.” - Dean Bellingan, Head of Product

    Byte Orbit wins bronze for Shyft at the 2022 Bookmark Awards

    Seamless UX

    Shyft Shares solves the complexity usually associated with buying shares by providing users with a simple, intuitive one-stop-shop for purchasing offshore shares and ETFs.

    “In order to deliver an efficient, smart and innovative customer-centric solution to our global citizens, we constantly listen and adapt to our customers’ needs to guarantee a seamless user experience. Our thoughtful design ensures that the user is guided through every step of the journey, to make it easier than ever to manage their investments.” - Dani Morley, Shyft Head of Growth

    At a glance, users can see the performance of their investments, whether it’s their entire portfolio or individual instruments. Interactive graphs visually show portfolio movement, and changes in core indicators are dynamically displayed with colours and icons. New instruments can be purchased with a handful of taps, and sold even faster. No experience is required to buy your first US stock or ETF. Want to try it out? Download Shyft here.

    Byte Orbit wins bronze for Shyft at the 2022 Bookmark Awards

    Byte Orbit

    Byte Orbit’s experienced team is passionate about delivering customer-centric mobile applications that people love. Their services include product design, software development, product launch and customer experience. Check out www.byteorbit.com for more information about the company and to view their current job openings.

    Byte Orbit wins bronze for Shyft at the 2022 Bookmark Awards


