RoomRaccoon, Hotels for Trees join forces to promote reforestation and sustainable hospitality

Hotel management tech company, RoomRaccoon, has announced its partnership with Hotels for Trees, a non-profit organisation that contributes to reforestation projects across the globe.

The partnership will see RoomRaccoon contribute to Hotels for Trees on behalf of its global users.

The Hotels for Trees Foundation partners with hotels to convert daily room cleaning during hotel stays into newly planted trees. Since its founding in 2021, Hotels for Trees has contributed over 132,500 trees to (re-)forestation projects in the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Uganda, Madagascar, Mexico, Borneo, Vietnam, Bolivia and Ghana and is continuing to expand its global footprint.

"We are proud to team up with Hotels for Trees and actively promote their cause to our users. The partnership will open a new avenue for RoomRaccoon, with the help of our clients, to give back, make a tangible difference and create a more sustainable hotel industry," says Tymen van Dyl, CEO and founder of RoomRaccoon.

To celebrate the start of the partnership, RoomRaccoon is funding the planting of 100 trees on behalf of each of its employees.

Floris Licht, chief tree planting officer of Hotels for Trees, shares: "With our current 152 partners in 20 different countries, we´re planting on average 400 trees a day and with the support of partners like RoomRaccoon the aim is to plant at least 1 million trees per year by 2025. We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to planting many trees together and contributing to a greener hotel world."