Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Technology News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


RoomRaccoon, Hotels for Trees join forces to promote reforestation and sustainable hospitality

17 May 2023
Hotel management tech company, RoomRaccoon, has announced its partnership with Hotels for Trees, a non-profit organisation that contributes to reforestation projects across the globe.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The partnership will see RoomRaccoon contribute to Hotels for Trees on behalf of its global users.

The Hotels for Trees Foundation partners with hotels to convert daily room cleaning during hotel stays into newly planted trees. Since its founding in 2021, Hotels for Trees has contributed over 132,500 trees to (re-)forestation projects in the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Uganda, Madagascar, Mexico, Borneo, Vietnam, Bolivia and Ghana and is continuing to expand its global footprint.

"We are proud to team up with Hotels for Trees and actively promote their cause to our users. The partnership will open a new avenue for RoomRaccoon, with the help of our clients, to give back, make a tangible difference and create a more sustainable hotel industry," says Tymen van Dyl, CEO and founder of RoomRaccoon.

To celebrate the start of the partnership, RoomRaccoon is funding the planting of 100 trees on behalf of each of its employees.

Floris Licht, chief tree planting officer of Hotels for Trees, shares: "With our current 152 partners in 20 different countries, we´re planting on average 400 trees a day and with the support of partners like RoomRaccoon the aim is to plant at least 1 million trees per year by 2025. We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to planting many trees together and contributing to a greener hotel world."

NextOptions
Read more: reforestation, tourism industry, forestry, hotel management, hotel technology, tourism and travel, RoomRaccoon

Related

Generative AI and sustainability driving investment in tourism technology
Generative AI and sustainability driving investment in tourism technology13 hours ago
Newmark Hotels expands into SA's wine tourism with Hazendal Wine Estate
Newmark Hotels expands into SA's wine tourism with Hazendal Wine Estate1 day ago
Responsible hospitality in SA: How hotels can incorporate sustainability
Responsible hospitality in SA: How hotels can incorporate sustainability1 day ago
Image source:
African tourism set for take-off after Covid-191 day ago
Neela Boutique Hotel Stone Town to debut in Zanzibar
Neela Boutique Hotel Stone Town to debut in Zanzibar12 May 2023
Fedhasa launches business incubator to boost hospitality sector growth, job creation
Fedhasa launches business incubator to boost hospitality sector growth, job creation10 May 2023
Minister's optimism sparks hope for sector growth and expansion
Minister's optimism sparks hope for sector growth and expansion9 May 2023
Source: stokpic via
Cape Town achieves record high 2022/23 cruise tourism season9 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz