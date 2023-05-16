Newmark Hotels expands into SA's wine tourism with Hazendal Wine Estate

Newmark Hotels and Reserves has increased its presence in the Cape Winelands, by adding the renowned Hazendal Wine Estate in South Africa to its portfolio. The estate's everyday operations must be managed, and Newmark must further promote Hazendal in both the domestic and international wine and hospitality industries.

Founded in 1699, Hazendal Wine Estate begins a dynamic new chapter in October of this year with the launch of The Hazendal, the new luxury boutique hotel on the estate.

Since 2016, the historically rich Hazendal Wine Estate has undergone a significant restoration programme that has transformed the estate into one of the country’s leading hospitality destinations. Hazendal continues this remarkable reinvention with the current construction of the thirty-four (34) rooms and suites country chic hotel that together with the estate’s sensitively restored 5-bedroom original Cape Dutch Homestead will further enhance the property as a leading winelands address that is only 30-minutes from Cape Town.

Set alongside its 18-hole Par 3 signature golf course and overlooking a picturesque reservoir and the Bottelary Hills, The Hazendal will add to the carefully considered family and culinary experiences that are already available to visiting guests.

These include a deli, an open-fire-cooking eatery, a wine tasting lounge, a contemporary fine arts gallery, a showroom for classic cars, a range of conference and event spaces, Wonderdal - a one-of-a-kind childrens’ edutainment centre, a two-level technology-based driving range and a beautifully landscaped putting park. Guests are also invited to enjoy Hazendal’s premium estate wines, Cap Classiques sparkling wines, spirit apéritifs and vodkas, all served in the elegant wine tasting lounge.

The Hazendal will include a beautifully designed restorative Spa, offering indoor and outdoor treatment rooms as well as a nail and hair bar, a screening room, a fully equipped gym, a heated 25-meter outdoor pool set in a tranquil central courtyard and a padel court. The Restaurant, a 56-seater restaurant with additional outdoor seating, The Bar and the retro-styled Cigar and Whiskey Lounge will complete the culinary offerings of the hotel and will serve the hotel’s guests as well as outside visitors.

In a first for Newmark, the established management company will be responsible for all hospitality and experience offerings on the 145-hectare winelands estate including the launch and management of the new Hazendal Hotel opening in October.

"Many of Newmark’s clientele who book our Cape Town hotels wish to overnight in the Cape Winelands too and hence Hazendal and its current hotel development make for an ideal alignment. My team and I very much look forward to further cementing brand Hazendal through the domestic and international travel markets," says Neil Markovitz, CEO of Newmark Hotels and Reserves.