Burger King teams up with Mpho Popps to dish out some cheesy goodness

It's official- we have great news! Burger King® South Africa has just announced the launch of its new, melty, gooey and super cheesy burger range, Cheese Lovers, which boast no less than three different types of cheese on one sandwich. That's not all! Burger King® will be serving this sumptuous range with a side of the cheesiest humour that the internet can provide.

How you ask? In collaboration with local comedian, Mpho Popps, Burger King® South Africa is challenging its fans to share their cheesy jokes – proving to the world that Mzansi are the kings and queens of cheese. To stand a chance to win your share of restaurant vouchers, all fans need to do is go to the restaurant’s Facebook page and dish out the cheese using #BKCheeseLovers.



Ezelna Jones, Marketing Executive at Burger King® South Africa, explains that the restaurants are always looking for fun and exciting ways to engage their guests and what better way to do that than through cheesy goodness. “From 17 August, guests can look forward to a range that includes three melt-in-your-mouth, new burgers that have been adorned with delicious Emmental, smothered in nacho cheese sauce, and are capped off with a crispy, cheese bun – a bun that no other quick service restaurant in South Africa offers. Halaal options are available too.”



Now that you’re drooling for Cheese Lovers, the only thing left to do, according to Jones, is encourage the ultimate cheesiness that Burger King® fans can muster. “Each week, the fans who submit the best cheesy jokes to the Burger King® South Africa Facebook page, accompanied by #BKCheeseLovers, will stand the chance of being rewarded with Burger King® vouchers that can be redeemed at any of our restaurants.”



The competition has been launched in collaboration with Mpho Popps, who will personally name the Burger King® fans who brought the best cheesy jokes to the table each week. All South Africans are eligible to enter their cheesiest joke. Simply go to the Burger King® South Africa Facebook page and use the hashtag #BKCheeseLovers.



“I am very excited to be part of this launch with Burger King – not only because we South Africans now have the opportunity to indulge in the cheesiest burgers around, but because we get to tell jokes and laugh while doing it. Laughter just has an incredible way of healing the soul and I think everyone can always do with a little bit of laughter. I’d really like to encourage all South Africans to go on and get involved,” says Mpho Popps.



To feed your cheese craving, just visit your nearest Burger King® South Africa restaurant and ask for any of the options in the Burger King® Cheese Lovers’ range. “Also, don’t forget to share your #BKCheeseLovers cheesy jokes. Just no chemistry jokes, please – they never get a reaction,” Jones quips.



