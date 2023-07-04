Sorbet recently hosted their first regional skin masterclasses in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town

The leading professional beauty brand Sorbet, recently embarked on its first ever regional Skin Launch journey which took place in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. The regional events were hosted by Sorbet services and education executive, Leigh-Anne Wagner along with Sorbet educators Bianca Mutsakani, Angelique Sibilant and Charlotte Jacobi.

Bianca Mutsakani, Sorbet educator

The purpose of the Skin Masterclasses were to launch the new Sorbet Skincare Range which includes the Sorbet Even Affect, Hydro Range, Age Affect and Salon Skin.

Media, influencers, bloggers and celebrities in attendance received an exclusive skin care experience. Each guest was provided with skin care products from each range and taken through a thorough skin-care routine demonstration, which was led by skincare experts to educate guests on how to apply skincare products, how to use them effectively for greater results, and what skin concern each product tackled. Guests also learned how to conduct a Sorbet face workout for glowing more youthful skin.

The Sorbet skin experts revealed that establishing a proper skin care routine is important in understanding your skin care concerns and how to best deal by using the correct skin care products. With so many different types of skin care products, it can be difficult to understand what each of them does and how and when to apply them to your skin for best results. It is also important to note that there is a difference between a morning skin care routine, and a nighttime skin care routine to get the best results out of your skin care products.

Maintaining glowing, blemish free skin isn’t as difficult as one might think.

– Lisa-Marie Johnstone, Sorbet

Another skin product favorite which guests thoroughly enjoyed using was the Sorbet Glow Up Exfoliating Clay Mask with Vitamin C. The mask contains a potent antioxidant, vitamin C, to use on dark spots and uneven skin tone. It brightens skin and leaves it with a radiant glow. Made with kaolin clay a mild yet very effective facial cleanser which gently removes dull, dead skin, absorbing impurities from pores, leaving skin feeling wonderfully soft.

Linda Sinclair, Sorbet Group CEO

All guests in attendance received specialised skin care products that were used on them during their skin treatments, with step-by-step guidance of how to use the products at home to maintain healthy skin.

Sorbet marketing manager, Lisa-Marie Johnstone concluded that: “Maintaining glowing, blemish free skin isn’t as difficult as one might think. People are unaware of the everyday mistakes they are making that contribute to unhealthy skin. Some of the most common no-nos include: not applying SPF every day, having no skincare routine, sleeping with makeup on and not drinking enough water!”

