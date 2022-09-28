2022 Eco-Logic Awards winners announced

Hosted at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town earlier this month, the 11th annual Eco-Logic Awards recognised a lineup of ecologically beneficial products, services, individuals and organisations for helping protect and preserve the planet.

Source: Supplied

This year's entries included eco-initiatives such as mobile showers for homeless people, solar-efficient programmes, micro-farming and food security programmes, youth conservation programmes, biodiversity and conservation funding initiatives, small- and large-scale community and river clean-ups, innovative recycling and waste management initiatives, healthy household products including biodegradable and non-toxic concentrates, water soluble cleaning sachets and reusable sponges, highly efficient wood burning cooking stoves, as well as innovative washable sanitary wear and reusable natural pineapple fibre cloth nappies.

“These eco-champions give us reason for hope and optimism as they inspire us and demonstrate that through ecological intelligence, we can all make a significant positive impact, and collectively we can heal this planet, and in the process, heal ourselves,” said Eco-Logic Awards founder and director, David Parry-Davies, who is also the publisher of Enviropaedia.

The 2022 Eco-Logic Awards winners are:

Climate Change Award (supported by The Department of Forestry, Fisheries & Environment)

Professor Guy F Midgley from Global Change Biology Group (Gold)

WESSA for The WESSA KIC Project (Silver)

The Solar Impulse Foundation and GreenCape for Submit Your Solution (Bronze)

Nature Conservation (sponsored by Ford Wildlife Foundation)

The Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation Sea for the Turtle Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release programme (Gold)

Wildlife ACT (Silver)

Nature Connect (Bronze)

Eco-Innovation (supported by NCPC)

The Center for Regenerative Design and Collaboration & RESIN8 (Gold)

Reclite SA Circular Solar (Silver)

The Value-Added Industries Programme (Bronze)

Circular Economy & Waste Innovation (sponsored by Interwaste)

Danone NutriDay Tubs2Classrooms Project (Gold)

SA Plastics Pact (Silver)

The Center for Regenerative Design and Collaboration & RESIN8 (Bronze)

Water Conservation (sponsored by Viva Con Agua)

Invasive alien plants and water security – David Le Maitre (Gold)

The Berg River Improvement Plan (Silver)

Bioremediation of Water by Rodney Genricks (Bronze)

Eco-Fashion & Lifestyle (sponsored by Polo)

Hemporium Hemp Textiles, Clothing and Accessories (Gold)

Lara Klawikowski (Silver)

David Green Eyewear (Bronze)

Eco-Health & Wellness Award (sponsored by DisChem)

Leafline (Gold)

Triple Orange Manufacturing (Silver)

Nina Manzi (Bronze)

Eco-Friendly Products (sponsored by Omegaverse)

KleenUP Water + Santitation with nano + bio tech (Gold)

TLCRS Rocket Stoves (Silver)

Kindly Living – Reusable Sponges (Joint Bronze)

Tumble Green - Water Soluble Cleaning Sachets (Joint Bronze)

Eco-Community & Schools (sponsored by Pick n Pay)

PHA Food and Farming Campaign (Gold)

Hennops Revival (Silver)

Friends of Liesbeek (Bronze)

Eco-Hospitality & Tourism (Jointly sponsored by the City of Cape Town and the Two Oceans Aquarium)

Vergelegen Wine Estate (Gold)

Hotel Verde (Silver)

CTICC (Joint Bronze)

Sun City (Joint Bronze)

Eco-Angel (sponsored by Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT))

Christo Marais (Gold)

Fortunate Mafeta Phaka (Silver)

Tarryn Johnston (Bronze)

Eco-Warrior (sponsored by Polyco)

Neville Van Rooy (Gold)

Mark David Anderson (Silver)

Brian Van Wilgen (Bronze)

Eco-Light Bearer Award (sponsored by The Enviropaedia)

Claire Janisch

Neville Van Rooy of The Green Connection (left) with Austen Nenguke of Polyco (right). Source: Supplied

“These awards highlight and showcase our eco-champions so they can get the recognition they deserve and secure the ongoing support they need to continue their good work,” said Parry-Davies.

The awards, for the first time, will be televised on 30 September between 7pm-9pm on People’s Weather DStv channel 180 and Openview channel 115.