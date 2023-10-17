Media Xpose launches new travel magazine, InBound SA

South African media group, Media Xpose has launched a new travel magazine, InBound SA. The magazine will cover a wide range of topics, including arts and culture, adventure, events, celebrity news, shopping, food, luxury cars, finance, and business.

In contrast to Rove SA, Media Xpose's other travel magazine, which focuses on outdoor and indoor adventures, InBound SA will target business and professional travelers who seek new luxury lifestyle experiences.

The monthly magazine will maintain a sophisticated and authoritative tone while remaining accessible to a wide audience. It combines insightful analysis with a touch of inspiration, making it a must-read for those looking to excel in both their professional and personal lives.

Elroy Van Heerden-Mays, Media Xpose CEO, says: "We're absolutely thrilled because InBound SA possesses everything a travel magazine requires: contributors from all over the globe, stunning photography, luxury brands, local and international stories, etc."

Gavin Prins, InBound SA editor, says:"Content is key which is why we have voices from South Africa, New-Zealand to the United States. We tell people’s stories in a way that the traveller can relate to. We feature comedian Marc Lottering’s recent trip to Paris and he conveys it in a super-funny way, as well as media personality Somizi talking to us about the exciting products he is launching in 2024. And the beautiful Thuso Mbedu, from The Woman King, shared with us from Los Angeles her daily beauty routine."

Van Heerden-Mays adds: "Inbound SA gives you access to the most elegant and modern design elements, high-quality imagery, and a well-structured layout to ensure a visually appealing and reader-friendly experience. InBound SA is run by a team of experts that has a passion for travel news – enabling the reader to see experiences through the vision of its words and excellent photography."