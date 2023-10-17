Industries

Tourism & Travel

Western Cape shines at World Travel Awards, wins 8 awards

17 Oct 2023
A total of 8 Western Cape-based tourism and hospitality brands were crowned winners at the World Travel Awards Africa. Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger, says: "I am delighted that so many of the incredible offerings we have in the Western Cape have been recognised on such a prestigious world stage.

"The closer we get to our summer peak period, the more reasons we have to expect a record-setting season. This is very exciting because the tourism and hospitality sector contributes significantly to our economy and especially to job creation in the Western Cape."
Source: ©Nolre Lourens via
Source: ©Nolre Lourens via 123RF

Recognised as the gold standard of awards, the World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

The Western Cape winners include:

Africa's Leading Airport - Cape Town International Airport, South Africa
Africa's Leading City Destination - Cape Town, South Africa
Africa's Leading Cruise Port - Port of Cape Town, South Africa
Africa's Leading Design Hotel - Labotessa Luxury Boutique Hotel, Cape Town, South Africa
Africa's Leading Luxury Hotel - The Silo Hotel, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town South Africa
Africa's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa - Villa Two @ Ellerman House, Cape Town, South Africa
Africa's Leading Luxury Resort - One&Only Cape Town, South Africa
Africa's Leading Sports Resort - Pezula Nature Hotel & Spa, South Africa

Minister Wenger continues: "I’d like to congratulate all our amazing winners for their contribution to ensuring that Cape Town and the Western Cape remain a destination of choice for visitors. I’d also like to recognise all our other impressive brands that were nominated which is a great indication of the sector’s commitment to and achievement of excellence."

World Travel Awards reveal top Africa & Indian Ocean destinations
World Travel Awards reveal top Africa & Indian Ocean destinations

1 day ago

"More tourists mean more jobs in our province and the flurry of tourism and hospitality accolades awarded to so many in the Western Cape tourism and hospitality sector gives us hope that by working together to support and grow the industry, we can grow our economy and create many more jobs for residents," concludes Minister Wenger.

