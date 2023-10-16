Industries

Tourism & Travel News Global

Africa


World Travel Awards reveal top Africa & Indian Ocean destinations

16 Oct 2023
The World Travel Awards have announced its 2023 Africa & Indian Ocean winners, recognising the best travel, tourism, and hospitality brands in the region.

The Maldives was named the 'Indian Ocean's Leading Destination' and 'Indian Ocean's Leading Tourist Board', while Kenya was named 'Africa's Leading Destination'. Durban, South Africa, took the title of 'Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Destination'.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The gala WTA reception was held at Dubai’s new landmark resort, Atlantis Royal.

At the gala ceremony, Cape Town was named 'Africa's Leading City Destination', with Tanzania's Ngorongoro Conservation Area named 'Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction'. Mauritius was named 'Indian Ocean's Leading Wedding Destination', whilst Seychelles was named 'Indian Ocean's Leading Honeymoon Destination'. The title of 'Africa's Leading Hotel' was awarded to Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club.

Graham Cooke, founder, WTA, says: "It has been a privilege to welcome our winners from across Africa and the Indian Ocean for our 30th anniversary celebrations in Dubai. The incredible evening will live long in everyone’s memory. Our winners represent stellar examples of tourism excellence, and I congratulate each and every one for helping to raise the collective benchmark to even greater heights."

In the aviation sector, winners included Ethiopian Airlines with the titles of 'Africa's Leading Airline' and 'Africa's Leading Airline - Business Class'. Kenya Airways was voted 'Africa's Leading Airline - Economy Class'. Air Mauritius claimed 'Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline' and Trans Maldivian Airways was named 'Indian Ocean’s Leading Seaplane Operator'.

In the newcomer categories, Morocco’s Fairmont Taghazout Bay was named ‘Africa’s Leading New Hotel’ and Emerald Zanzibar Resort & Spa hailed. ‘Africa's Leading New Resort’. Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa, Maldives was voted Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort’. Travel provider winners included Get Into Maldives Travels (‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Tour Operator’).

More information and a full list of winners on the WTA website.

