Wine in the wake of corona
Covid-19
#BizTrends2021: 2021 is set to be a promising year for the fashionably forward
From large florals to '50s inspired headscarves, fashionistas globally are getting ready to kiss their WFH ensembles goodbye, despite many countries forcing their citizens back indoors to help curb the spread of the dreaded coronavirus. Many in progressive fashion circles agree that the tracksuit has overstayed its welcome, so here are a few trends the stylish can look forward to in the year to come.
Rob Noble
Large floral prints
Florals typically never date. This year, however, calls for a more confident approach with large floral prints making a bold debut versus previous years, which flaunted daintier preferences for blossom choices. Florals are incredibly feminine, can be worn all year round and can be versatile if paired well with more staple items in your cupboard. For example, a floral wrap blouse could be paired with a trusty pair of blue jeans and, accessorised with chunky hoop earrings and grungy shoes for a more on-trend look. Ankara dresses, which are popular in Nigerian culture, could see a boost in large floral print fabrics as these designs call for boldness as does this particular trend.
Headscarves
Drawing inspiration from the 1950s and 1960s, we’re going to see headscarves being featured quite prominently amongst the fashion savvy. They’re also going to be spoiled for choice as these can be worn in either floral motifs or, in bold colours and block letters. South African ladies, however, caught onto this trend quite early on as our country is usually vibrant with an array of ladies adorned in colourful doeks - now we have all the more reason to celebrate our heritage every day and not just on 24 September! These can be worn in a variety of different ways - non-traditional options include wrapping the fabric under the chin in a single knot or, having it hang off the back of the head. You could even drape a scarf on your bag if you’re not brave enough to wear one out covering your crowning glory.
Pastel hues
Sorbet pastel hues are set to remain on the fashion scene this year but need to be pieced together cleverly to achieve 2021’s unique look. Options for suitable pieces include mint green jumpsuits or oversized trench coats in softer colours such as lavender. The beauty about this trend is that the colours on 2021’s colour wheel suit pretty much all skin tones, which makes for it being well suited to cater to our country’s vibrant skin tone palette.
#BizTrends2021: 5 key factors influencing the business of fashion
2020 was a difficult year for fashion businesses globally. Consumers became more self-aware, with a more needs-based focus and the pandemic forced a shift in industry 'thinking' and the implementation of new strategies to improve sales in 2021...
Meagan Duckitt 8 Jan 2021
Bright bags
Looking to international shores, we’ve noticed that bright coloured handbags and clutches have been dominating the runways and streets. If you’re scared to incorporate vibrant colours into your wardrobe, introducing accessorable pieces such as bags that boast a pop of colour can be a non-intimidating way to follow the trend which I think, makes this trend all the more wearable and approachable. Here in Africa, we boldly express ourselves through our colourful fashion choices so, I look forward to seeing this trend come to life here at home this year.
Black face masks
Sadly, it looks like it’s here to stay for a while but, when it comes to Covid-19 safety, a mask is a non-negotiable staple which now demands its share of closet space. If you’re going to take care of yourself, you may as well be stylish about it. Black cloth face masks are effortlessly stylish and never clash with any outfit choice. Another plus to these is, that they can be infinitely reworn if well looked after and, can be thrown into a machine cycle at the end of the day as opposed to a surgical mask, for example, which oftentimes ends up in our landfills or worse - on the street or scattered in shared public spaces.
Despite the present situation, we as a nation find ourselves in, we are hopeful that fashion and the fun of dressing uplift South Africa’s mood and inspires her people to never give up hope. We’re glad to be encouraging fashion trends that involve a bit of colour therapy too!
About the author
Rob Noble is the Chief Operating Officer at RunwaySale.
Read more: fashion trends, biztrends, RunwaySale, #BizTrends2021
