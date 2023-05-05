Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sigma ConnectedGreenCapeTrialogueBizcommunity.comHuman8OnPoint PRBataCoronationOur Salad MixEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Circular Economy & Waste Management News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


My Walk initiative turns recycled medical waste into school shoes

5 May 2023
Developed in partnership with Netcare and Adcock Ingram Critical Care, and supported by various South African corporate investors, the My Walk initiative provides learners with brand new, 100% recycled and recyclable school shoes.
My Walk initiative turns recycled medical waste into school shoes

Non-hazardous medical waste, including drip bags and tubing that were safely collected and sanitised from participating Netcare hospitals in Gauteng, is used to manufacture the shoes, creating a positive environmental and social impact.

“At the end of the day, if we get these shoes into more schools and on to the feet of more deserving learners across the country, we are not only making a difference by giving the gift of dignity to young people who deserve it, but also because it is a human need and right for them to have school shoes. No child should go to school without school shoes. We are also cutting down on landfill waste and carbon emissions resulting from unethical use of resources in the manufacturing process,” says Delanie Bezuidenhout, general manager at My Walk.

In the short time it has been in existence, the initiative has reduced healthcare waste to landfill by over 59,427kgs. For each ton of PVC material recycled and re-purposed to make these school shoes, some 1.5 tonnes of greenhouse gasses are prevented from entering the atmosphere.

Vuma helps expand reach

My Walk initiative turns recycled medical waste into school shoes

Over 80,000 pairs of shoes have been donated to date – just under two years since it was started. My Walk has also recently joined forces with fibre provider, Vuma, to expand its efforts and get even more school shoes to learners in need.

“It’s a privilege to be able to partner with the My Walk initiative to provide children in need with free school shoes. In line with our overarching goal of uplifting the education sector through connectivity access, we are passionate about assisting and supporting our youth through our other social initiatives, in ways that move the needle and meet their needs in a sustainable way too,” says Taylor Kwong, marketing and CSI manager at Vuma.

With Vuma’s assistance, My Walk will be able to provide 1,200 learners from 12 different schools across South Africa with a pair of extremely durable, waterproof and recyclable pair of school shoes.

Vuma teams have been on the ground from 18 April in the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Tshwane regions and will be delivering shoes to schools, including Sasolburg High School, Potchefstroom Central School, Margaret Gwele Primary School, Bovet Primary School and Bellville Primary School, among others.

“Many of the children will have probably never owned a new pair of school shoes that’s just theirs. It’s both heart-warming and heart-breaking to watch them receive this brand new and beautiful pair of shoes, and to see them even treasure the box the shoes comes in,” says Bezuidenhout.

My Walk initiative turns recycled medical waste into school shoes

Job creation

She adds that the initiative has also created 16 new job opportunities since inception. “Our factory is run by various entrepreneurs who we support. The organisation that collects the medical waste items to be recycled from the hospitals, for example, is a 100% black female-owned enterprise, and they have been able to able to expand their business in the process.”

My Walk currently has large volumes of school shoes in stock, waiting for generous donors such as Vuma, to buy, collect and distribute to learners who need them. For more information, those interested can contact Delanie Bezuidenhout directly at moc.kcocda@tuohnediuzeb.einaled.

My Walk is a registered public benefit organisation (PBO) and can provide sponsors with an 18A certificate.

NextOptions
Read more: Netcare, school shoes, Delanie Bezuidenhout

Related

Source: Supplied.
E-scripts set to revolutionise pharmacy practice at Netcare hospitals18 Apr 2023
Source:
Multidisciplinary care provides targeted treatment of head and neck cancer17 Mar 2023
Bata South Africa and Standard Bank join forces on school shoe donation drive
BataBata South Africa and Standard Bank join forces on school shoe donation drive15 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied.
Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital reaches top trauma centre status3 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. My Walk school shoes were handed over to 600 girl learners of six primary schools in the Umlazi area in KwaZulu Natal. The shoes are made from high quality recycled PVC reclaimed from safe healthcare consumables, including uncontaminated used drip bags and tubing from a number of Netcare hospitals.
Recycled medical waste brings joy to school girls13 Sep 2022
Source: Supplied. Dr Koranteng, Sr Adrigwe and Dr Mutshutshu.
Advanced dosimetry service tracks radiation workers' exposure30 Aug 2022
Growth of SA's Most Valuable Brands outpaces the economy, increasing 21% in value to $34.9bn
KantarGrowth of SA's Most Valuable Brands outpaces the economy, increasing 21% in value to $34.9bn3 Aug 2022
Source: Supplied. Carl De Villiers suffered a stroke in March last year. He is alive thanks to a mechanical thrombectomy and intense rehabilitation therapy.
Netcare Milpark and Netcare Unitas hospitals achieve stroke-ready status7 Jun 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz