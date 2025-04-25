Medshield shares insights on how to handle medical emergencies

Every family in South Africa may face a situation where a member requires urgent medical care. While it can be unsettling to think about these difficult circumstances, ignoring the possibility could be detrimental. In times of crisis, responding swiftly and calmly can be lifesaving.

Although emergencies are unpredictable, there are steps we can take to ensure we're better prepared to handle them. Here's what you can do:

Recognise medical emergencies:

Medical emergencies require immediate professional care to prevent permanent damage, disability, or death. Conditions such as uncontrolled bleeding, difficulty breathing, choking, coughing or vomiting blood, fainting or loss of consciousness, severe or persistent vomiting, sudden severe pain, and ingesting a poisonous substance are considered emergencies. Additionally, emergencies may arise from incidents like car accidents, burns, smoke inhalation, near drownings, deep or large wounds, falls from heights, or electrocution.

Ensure that you correctly identify a true emergency, as medical schemes might not cover costs unless the situation is classified as such.

Keep health information accessible:

Being prepared involves more than just knowing how to act in a crisis. It's vital to have critical health information for each family member, including allergies, medications, and chronic conditions. This information enables medical professionals to deliver effective and accurate care.

Familiarise yourself with local healthcare resources, identify the location and fastest route to the nearest emergency department, and keep emergency numbers posted at home and saved on your mobile phone. Significant numbers include the general emergency line (112 for mobile phones, 107 for landlines), ambulance services (10177), your healthcare provider's contacts, and emergency contacts like neighbours or nearby relatives. Ensure everyone in your household, including children, knows when and how to call these numbers.

Making an emergency call:

When calling emergency services, provide the operator with clear and complete information. Explain the nature of the emergency (for instance, a car accident or fire) and the location (including the exact address or key landmarks), the number of people involved and those needing immediate medical assistance. Lastly, provide your name and contact details so the dispatcher can stay in touch if necessary.

Basic first-aid knowledge and kit:

Possessing basic first-aid knowledge can make a significant difference during emergencies. Skills such as CPR, applying a splint, or controlling severe bleeding can be lifesaving. Learning these techniques is simpler than you think and even basic knowledge can be crucial.

Maintaining a well-stocked first-aid kit at home, in your car, and at work is also essential. Regularly inspect your kit to ensure all items are intact and not expired, replacing any used or expired items as needed. Consider adding supplies tailored to specific needs, such as travel or outdoor activities. For more guidance on what to include in your first-aid kit, visit the Netcare 911 First Aid Kit Guide.

Emotional support and staying calm:

Remaining calm during a medical emergency is as important as acting quickly. Keeping a level head helps you make better decisions and reassures the injured person, reducing their anxiety.

Here are a few tips for staying calm and providing support:

- Take deep breaths to alleviate stress.

- Reassure the injured person that help is on the way, and everything will be all right.

- Provide physical comfort, such as holding their hand or offering a hug if appropriate.

- If they are distressed, offer distractions for children, like toys, stories, or a favourite blanket.

Stay protected with Medshield and Netcare 911:

Following the Medical Schemes Act, medical schemes must cover the treatment of all emergencies under the prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs). Medshield Medical Scheme prioritises your health and well-being, ensuring comprehensive emergency medical services are available when needed most. A standout benefit of Medshield's plans is access to Netcare 911 emergency services via the app or call 086 100 6337. As a Medshield member, you can depend on Netcare 911 for rapid, professional assistance during crises.

As your Partner for Life, Medshield is committed to standing by you and your family in life's most critical moments — offering reliable, round-the-clock emergency care that gives you peace of mind when it matters most.



