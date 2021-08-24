UJ becomes the first academic institution to join SA Plastics Pact

Pollution & Waste Management News South Africa

    Woolworths CEO Zyda Rylands to step down
    Chief executive officer of Woolworths South Africa, Zyda Rylands, is stepping down from the role, effective from 30 September 2021. Woolworths will not retain the Woolworths South Africa CEO position as the retailer seeks to streamline its operating model.
    All the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards finalists
    The finalists for the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext awards have been announced.
    Massmart sells most food assets to Shoprite for R1,36bn
    Massmart is selling its non-core food assets - including Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh - to its rival Shoprite Holdings for R1,36bn to focus on businesses with high returns, the South African retailer controlled by Walmart said on Friday. By Nqobile Dludla
    Event industry head pulling rabbits out of hats
    As an internationally renowned events director who's put on events for up to 60,000 people, she's now spearheading a business called Salute. With two decades' experience in the industry from South Africa to Nigeria, The DRC to Zimbabwe /Botswana, and Dubai to Abu Dhabi among others, she's got a hands-on approach from ideation and conceptualisation right to the event finish line. By Nicole Chamberlin
    #WomensMonth: 'Do you, boo!' says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    Having served on the judges' panels of some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Mpume Ngobese has an impressive portfolio that includes working on some of South Africa's most iconic brands such as Nedbank, British American Tobacco, and South African Breweries' corporate brand. By Evan-Lee Courie
    #WomensMonth: Deirdre King, Jacaranda FM's first female MD
    Whilst the world was adapting to Covid-19, Jacaranda FM was transforming from the top, down. Deirdre King is the first female managing director of Jacaranda FM and she met and lead the team during the strictest lockdown period. She committed to ensuring that no person lost their job during the pandemic, and kept that promise! By Evan-Lee Courie
UJ becomes the first academic institution to join SA Plastics Pact

24 Aug 2021
The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has become the first academic institution to sign up as a supporting member of the South African Plastics Pact.
Source: Pixabay

The UJ faculty of engineering and the built environment​'s Process Energy and Environmental Technology Station (UJ Peets) initiated the university’s involvement with the SA Plastics Pact, resulting in UJ joining the pact.

Contributing towards a sustainable future


The pact tackles the plastic waste challenge along the value chain in South Africa to increase sustainable practices and circularity, focusing on the packaging sector. Its members aim to accelerate the translation towards a circular plastic packaging sector in South Africa, joining eight other national and two regional pacts as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s global Plastics Pact Network.

The university says that the collaboration with the pact will build the foundation for future leaders, researchers, businesses and change makers to create a sustainable future that is socio-economically just and that conserves the country’s limited natural resources.

UJ Peets project lead, Katharina Gihring, explains: “At UJ Peets, we support small and medium enterprises to grow the green and circular economy. Therefore, the SA Plastics Pact is an ideal match. The pact reflects the holistic approach of co-creation and systems thinking that we also apply in our projects.

“We believe that change has to happen at each institution, starting with our own, to contribute towards a sustainable future. We are excited to walk this journey with the pact.”

Globally, single-use plastics negatively impact the environment, polluting land and water systems, posing a health threat to animals and humans while mainly being produced from non-renewable resources.

UJ supports objectives of the pact


The SA Plastics Pact has embarked on an integrative approach along the plastic value chain to tackle the challenges around plastic.

Gihring believes that the partnership will accelerate the scale-up of new technologies, deliver economic impact and build supply chains, jobs and growth in South Africa.

UJ said it supports the aims of the pact and its interdisciplinary approach, which will be used for campus management and educating students while exposing them to real-life challenges.
