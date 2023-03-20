Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

StoneTractor OutdooreMediaSASPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadiodotGOODUrban Brew StudiosRogerwilcoOgilvy South AfricaDemographicaGagasi FMHuman8BrandMappTenacityPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

OOH Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Tractor appoints Mali Motsumi-Garrido as its new sales director

20 Mar 2023
Issued by: Tractor Outdoor
One of South Africa's leading independent media owners, Tractor Media Holdings, has appointed Mali Motsumi-Garrido as its new sales director, effective 1 March 2023.
Mali Motsumi-Garrido, newly appointed sales director at Tractor Outdoor
Mali Motsumi-Garrido, newly appointed sales director at Tractor Outdoor

Motsumi-Garrido, who holds a degree in communications from the University of South Africa, was previously with South Africa’s premier broadcaster DStv for almost five and a half years, fulfilling the role of regional sales manager and leading a team of eight sales executives.

Prior to joining DStv, Motsumi-Garrido worked at multi-channel sales house Mediamark as a sales brand consultant, before being promoted a few short months later to the role of portfolio sales manager. She has also occupied various media sales positions during the course of her career, including roles at Caxton Magazines and Primedia Broadcasting.

Motsumi-Garrido replaces Tractor’s former sales director Lizelle McConnell, who immigrated to the United Kingdom at the beginning of 2023. Motsumi-Garrido is to lead Tractor’s sales team and will be based at the media owner’s Johannesburg office.

Says Motsumi-Garrido: “I have worked for a wide variety of media companies, holding a front-row seat when their businesses needed to transition from their core bread and butter offering to one that is digitally enabled.

“I have gained hands-on experience in how to work comfortably with traditional and new media, building a solid case for why both are important within the media buying stack.

“I am in awe of the strides that the outdoor media industry has made in getting digital firmly off the ground, driving a demand that stakeholders are keen to invest in. I am built for the changes we will continue to see as a pioneer in the out of home (OOH) space and feel blessed to yet again be in a position where I can hold our clients’ hands as we build the future of outdoor media together."

She concludes: “Tractor’s leadership team, which develops and directs the strategy, is world-class. This is how they’ve chosen to play the game; every employee embodies the spirit of Ubuntu in their dealings with clients and each other, and this has truly stolen my heart.”

Simon Wall, CEO of Tractor Media Holdings, says that the company is thrilled to have Motsumi-Garrido join its ranks.

“Mali, who brings a wealth of media experience with her, will play a pivotal role in growing Tractor’s digital, Digilites, Static and Roadside portfolios specifically, in line with our aggressive growth strategy.

“With Mali at the helm of our sales arm, it will help us deliver on vision while ensuring that Tractor remains at the forefront of outdoor media in South Africa.”

NextOptions
Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
Read more: Primedia, Simon Wall, Mediamark, Lizelle McConnell, Tractor Media Holdings

Related

Tractor adds high-value DOOH site on Cape Town N2 to its network
Tractor OutdoorTractor adds high-value DOOH site on Cape Town N2 to its network1 day ago
Biz Most Read Award winners January 2023
Bizcommunity.comBiz Most Read Award winners January 20231 Feb 2023
Radio not left in the dark, despite loadshedding
MediamarkRadio not left in the dark, despite loadshedding1 Feb 2023
Source © Ifad Load shedding is showing that radio is really at the centre of community, the original social media
Radio: The centre of community, the original social media30 Jan 2023
It's a win for sports fans as Robert Marawa joins Primedia's 947
Primedia BroadcastingIt's a win for sports fans as Robert Marawa joins Primedia's 94730 Jan 2023
SME Launchpad to offer free outdoor advertising to small businesses
Tractor OutdoorSME Launchpad to offer free outdoor advertising to small businesses20 Jan 2023
Why the Western Cape is set to become the new outdoor media hotspot in 2023
Tractor OutdoorWhy the Western Cape is set to become the new outdoor media hotspot in 202312 Jan 2023
Source © Eric Nopanen Radio advertising has by far the lowest CO² emissions of all media
Radio - the 'greenest' choice30 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz