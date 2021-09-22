Kena Outdoor: Continuing to connect leading brands to consumers through adaptation and innovation

Outdoor media is a challenging and dynamic space. This has been especially true in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, as economic activity and commuter patterns have been disrupted. As one of the leading Black-owned outdoor media companies in South Africa, we embrace the challenge of adapting and innovating to continue helping leading brands reach consumers, in targeted and memorable ways.

Kena Outdoor Co-founder and Co-CEO, Lerumo Maisela

The Soweto Cooling Towers, a historic site that is not only famous amongst the people of Soweto and Gauteng residents broadly, but is also an iconic South African site.

We pioneered the trend of bridge-mounted sites, such as Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

Kena Outdoor Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Tshepo Matsepe

Moja Café digital site in Orlando, Soweto. One of our high impact digital sites that is integrated into the everyday lives and culture of the consumers.

Winning companies adapt continually, and it is through that lens that we have approached these last two year since the pandemic has permanently altered our societal and business landscapes. Covid has highlighted and accelerated shifts in marketing and consumer behavior which were already underway, such as digital engagement as a critical mode.At Kena Outdoor we have sought to remain competitive by remaining focused on our clients’ needs. We thrive by helping our clients successfully implement their marketing strategies in outdoor media, showcasing their brands and campaigns and connecting to current and potential consumers. Through our nationwide reach – over 200 sites across all 9 provinces – and deep understanding of how South Africans across geographies and demographics live, work and play, we continue to provide a unique and compelling value proposition to our clients.Asked about some of the unique ingredients of the company’s success, Kena Outdoor co-CEO Lerumo Maisela was reflective. “We pride ourselves on handling landmark sites, which are dominant spatially and in the public imagination, and are highly visible to consumers across the country.”Part of the Kena difference is our team’s intimate knowledge of our cities evolving social landscape, from kasi to CBD to suburbs and everywhere in between.“What Tshepo and I bring as owner-operators and entrepreneurs who hail proudly from the townships – Soweto in my case and Tshepo is from Welkom – is social and cultural intelligence. We understand how our clients’ target markets live, work and play. We are everywhere from the Sandton CBD to the busy highway, to the kasi restaurants and shisanyamas where you can find a 40-something business owner relaxing, a 30-something professional enjoying champagne and canapés with her close friends, and a 20-something influencer taking selfies for the gram with your brand in the background.”Lerumo is proud of Kena’s track record of innovation in finding high-impact sites. “We pioneered the trend of bridge-mounted sites, such as Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto. This unique site really deserves a special focus on its own.” [Editor: Noted Lerumo, watch this space.]Lerumo continued, “These sites integrate our clients’ brands into the everyday lives of commuters and residents in a unique way. Urban bridges frequently connect central, high-traffic areas and dominate the landscape, creating huge value in impressions for the brands displayed.”Kena Outdoor co-CEO Tshepo Matsepe points to the company’s embrace of digital technology as a platform for continued success.“We are excited to be rolling out dynamic billboards at numerous sites across the country. We have 9 digital sites which are currently in operation, with plans to expand to 25 digital sites by mid-2022.”“Digital billboards offer several advantages. They allow us to host multiple clients at one high impact location. They offer clients greater flexibility, allowing them to change content more frequently and customize the time that their ads appear. Digital billboards enable programmatic buying, with agencies being able to purchase footprint through buying software.”“We manufacture our own digital billboards, which helps us manage costs, and bring sites to market faster. This opens up new possibilities such as allowing us to assist up and coming outdoor media houses to erect dynamic billboards; and increase our socioeconomic impact through local manufacturing and job creation for both initial construction and maintenance.”Billboards continue to be an effective advertising medium. Billboards are iconic media which create memorable and positive associations with consumers. They are cost effective in the number of impressions which can be generated and allow location targeting. The format requires simple messaging which conveys the essence of a brand’s offer to consumers.CBD, highway or township. Static or dynamic. Established brand or newcomer. We remain driven to help our clients reach their desired audience in a memorable way.