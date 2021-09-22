Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Heineken South AfricaDistellMpact PlasticsTBWABorderless AccessBizcommunity.comBiodegradable FutureTFG (The Foschini Group)MpactGreenCapexneeloBMi ResearchEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

E-commerce News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Retail jobs

  • Key Account Manager Cape Town
  • Online Sales Assistant Cape Town
  • Sales Person Johannesburg
  • Junior Web Content Writer Cape Town
  • Web Content Administrator Cape Town
  • Junior Digital Designer Cape Town
  • Head of Marketing Cape Town
  • E-commerce Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa

    Advertise on Bizcommunity
    Enquire

    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    E-commerce becoming the new normal for consumers, businesses - FNB

    22 Sep 2021
    New data from FNB shows that South African e-commerce growth has continued to build on the momentum spurred by the Covid-19 hard lockdown with more consumers embracing online shopping and numerous brands heavily investing in their digital presence.

    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Total e-commerce spend recorded on FNB Merchant Services grew 19% year-on-year during the first half of 2021 compared to 2020. During the same period, the active e-commerce merchant base increased by 22%.

    Thokozani Dlamini, FNB Merchant Services CEO, says Covid-19 regulations coupled with the country’s varying risk-adjusted lockdown levels have resulted in digital shopping becoming the new normal for consumers and businesses.

    Furthermore, the stellar e-commerce growth recorded over the past year confirms the consistent shift in shopping patterns, adoption of new technologies and methods of interaction in the retail and work environments.

    Source:
    R30bn left on the table: How poor CX is holding online retail back in SA

    26 Aug 2021


    Sector performance


    The bank provided an overview of key sector performance in e-commerce between January and June 2021 on FNB Merchant Services, compared to 2020:

    • Transportation and related services: 46%
    • Lodging/accommodations/travel arrangements: -9%
    • Retail: 6%
    • Marketing/subscriptions: -35%
    • Educational services: 47%
    • Electronic, electrical and computer: 47%
    • Outdoor/recreational: 18%
    • Home and office furnishing: 34%
    • Restaurants, bars, fast food and related: 36%
    • Grocery shops, supermarkets, butcheries, bakeries and related: -8%

    Building on the momentum from last year, demand continued to be largely driven by educational services on the back of home-schooling and distance-learning requirements, and electrical and computing equipment.

    “Logistics has also become an important component in e-commerce customer experience by ensuring that merchants deliver goods and services to customers in the shortest time possible. As a result, we saw a substantial increase in transport and related services for the first half of the year,” adds Dlamini.

    How to reduce e-commerce cart abandonment rates
    How to reduce e-commerce cart abandonment rates

    Issued by Domains.co.za 6 Sep 2021


    Brick and mortar spending


    The risk-adjusted, phased reopening of the economy during the first half of the year has resulted in total brick and mortar spend jumping 28% year-on-year compared to 2020 during the Covid-19 hard lockdown when it was down by -13%. Despite this being a strong recovery, it hasn’t been enough for the brick and mortar sector to fully recover as additional lockdown measures are still impacting the economy.

    The active brick and mortar FNB Merchant base has increased 18% over the same period but is only 12% higher than 2019 and justifies to the loss experienced last year as many business sectors were hardest hit.

    “With many brands heavily investing in e-commerce, the challenge is no longer just on encouraging consumers to adopt online shopping, but gaining a competitive edge by delivering a personalised, engaging, mobile, efficient, seamless checkout and quick delivery of goods and services,” concludes Dlamini.
    Comment

    Read more: online retail, e-commerce, retail sales, FNB, physical retail, Thokozani Dlamini

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz