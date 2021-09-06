How to reduce e-commerce cart abandonment rates

'Add to cart' is a concept that is easier on an e-commerce site than in a real brick-and-mortar store. By the same token, cart abandonment is far easier online than in real life. While people may change their mind in a real store too, we don't often see multiple trolleys with items in, deserted at checkout points. Yet, this is one of the biggest challenges that online stores face, with nearly 70% of shoppers exiting their site with items in their cart.