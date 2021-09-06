You plan your event, we'll promote it to the right business audience!

Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

Bizcommunity.com

Social Places

ATKASA - Digital Agency

Kriel & Co

Meltwater

The Innovator Trust

Ogilvy South Africa

Wavemaker

Havas Johannesburg

DMASA

RX Africa

KAYA 959

Topco Media

Innovate Durban

GL events South Africa

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • The evolution of influencer marketing
    The evolution of influencer marketing
    Over the last 15 years, give or take a few months, no one can deny that influencer marketing has grown in leaps and bounds. But, as with many areas of the digital space, the last two years has seen it become an even more critical component of the marketing landscape. By Ryan McFadyen
  • 'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketing
    'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketing
    Leadhome, the online estate agency that's revolutionising the South African real estate landscape - has dropped a number of ads in its new 'Less Drama' marketing campaign. The first ad developed in this campaign features a hilarious mix-up between a liquor store owner and a customer and was created to stand out in the traditional, stiff, world of real estate marketing.
  • #Fasa21: KFC's Akhona Qengqe on business survival and innovating for the future
    #Fasa21: KFC's Akhona Qengqe on business survival and innovating for the future
    Even Africa's biggest fast-food brand, KFC, has not been spared the devastating financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. But despite lost sales, and an uncertain economic trajectory, Akhona Qengqe, chief people officer at KFC Africa, is a firm believer in the resilience and agility of the franchising sector and the promising business innovation that's taking root in the midst of a crisis. By Lauren Hartzenberg
  • Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    While purpose-led marketing is not a new concept, there is no doubt that today almost every brand understands the need to drive purpose within their business, to create resonance with their brand by giving back to communities and ensuring that they are fit for the future buyers of today and the future. Issued by KFC South Africa
  • #Newsmaker: Gareth Kemp to lead Ares Group as new CEO
    #Newsmaker: Gareth Kemp to lead Ares Group as new CEO
    Ares Holdings Group, the distributor of apparel brands Under Armour, Birkenstock, Crocs and 2XU in southern Africa, has appointed Gareth Kemp as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Neil Scheibe who will remain on the company's board. By Lauren Hartzenberg
  • Virgin Mobile to cease trading in South Africa
    Virgin Mobile to cease trading in South Africa
    The Virgin Mobile South Africa service will come to an end on 30 November, according to a notice on the company's website. The company announced last year September that it entered business rescue in an attempt to recapitalise the business after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

You plan your event, we'll promote it to the right business audience!

6 Sep 2021
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
For event planners and business event organisers, the recent proliferation of online events and webinars has created access to potentially broader geographic and demographic audiences than ever before, while increasing the need for events to be top-of-mind to attract the right responses and registrations.
You plan your event, we'll promote it to the right business audience!

Throughout 2021, Bizcommunity’s platforms helped achieve record attendances for benchmark corporate events such as Cannes Lions Trend Talks, Nedbank IMC Conference and IAB Digital Summit & Bookmarks.

Bizcommunity’s 19 ‘ready-made’ business communities and bouquet of event promo touchpoints offer a proven track record in generating responses, which allow your events to be seen by targeted audiences in the heart of their business communities, among daily breaking industry news.

“Bizcommunity makes it easy to do business” - Ilse Dinner, head of marketing communications and design, Africa & Middle East, Insights Division, Kantar  

Biz event promo platforms have been developed to hold the hands of event organisers from start to finish, with an easy checklist of corporate event promotion, editorial exposure and exceptional client service levels. You plan your event, we’ll promote it!

How to tick all the boxes of event promotion
  • Tick the top story box: Pre-event press releases, editorial or interview-style formats offer front-page exposure for the speakers, sponsors and stakeholders of your event to drive bookings and registration responses.

  • Tick banner ads: Drive traffic to event-related content and registrations with the full basket of adspots. Bizcommunity can assist with banners and multimedia material, made up to your brand specifications, to ensure your events are promoted across all required digital and social media touchpoints.

  • Tick newsletters: Your event can headline Bizcommunity’s daily and weekly industry newsletters with banner campaigns and editorial via 5,7million monthly newsletters. Choose from 19 sectors aligned with your industry event topics.

  • Tick countdown timer: The crowd-pleasing run-of-site branded widget provides a daily reminder for bookings, calls for entries and other community invitations.

  • Tick social or promoted posts: All event-related editorial published via Biz platforms gets automatically shared via our social media channels to 100K± followers, but you can also amplify communications with Promoted Content and Promoted Social Media Posts.

  • Tick event coverage: Follow through by publishing post-event coverage, awards lists and ceremonies, for the full house of lasting value for sponsors and stakeholders.

  • Tick special section or newsroom: Keeps track and archives all event content and impression data via a dedicated Press Office Newsroom.

What can an Event Partner Package give you?
  • Social media (all formats)
  • Banner inventory (all formats)
  • Booking landing page
  • Top story releases
  • Newsletter inclusion
  • Tracking and monitor
  • Tweeting
  • Coverage
The business-to-business media offers the best chance to attract individual and team bookings for your corporate events. As the world returns to a combination of in-person and hybrid events, virtual knowledge networking will continue to upskill individuals and teams. Enquire about our Biz Events Promo Packages now!!

Bizcommunity.com
Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz