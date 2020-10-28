Scan Display supports PinkDrive with outdoor branding

Scan Display recently partnered with outdoor display equipment manufacturer, Zimstone, to provide PinkDrive with branded outdoor display products. Zimstone donated the hardware and Scan Display produced the branded flags, pop-ups, and parasol and gazebo canopies.

PinkDrive is a non-profit organisation that promotes awareness of gender-related cancers in South Africa. The organisation’s trucks with their mobile screening units travel throughout South Africa, bringing the opportunity for screening and early detection to towns and rural areas all over the country. During the last few months, the organisation has played an important role in managing the Covid-19 pandemic by adding testing for the virus to its services.Zimstone and Scan Display donated a range of portable branded display equipment including a gazebo, parasol, telescopic cluster flag, flag fountain, sharkfin flag, pop-open and A-frame for PinkDrive to use for its roadshows, open days and fundraising activities.Zimstone’s display hardware is durable, lightweight, and made from recycled materials that are, in turn, recyclable. Scan Display’s print division, Scan Print, designed and printed the fabric branding for the hardware.Scan Print does large format printing on vinyl and different kinds of fabric for branding for events, exhibitions, retail displays and mall activations. They have recently added wallpaper to their product offering and can design and print wallpaper to clients’ specifications.Scan Display has supported PinkDrive for many years, building displays for their activations at the Two Oceans Marathon and 94.7 Cycle Challenge.Scan Display’s Managing Director, Justin Hawes, says: “It is good to be able to support PinkDrive, especially during October which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They play a very important role in the fight against cancer.”