Twitter recovers from massive outage

30 Dec 2022
Tens of thousands of Twitter users were on Wednesday left without access to the social media network.
Source: www.unsplash.com

According to reports key features of the platform were not working. Most users reported not being able to use the platform using web browsers.

By Wednesday evening reports of the outage decreased substantially.

Owner of Twitter Elon Musk tweeted that the network was working for him. Meanwhile Musk has admitted on the All-In podcast show that he made mistakes in his first ten weeks being at the helm of Twitter.

"In the beginning, we'll make, obviously, a lot more mistakes, because I'm new,” said Musk. Some of the decisions he has been criticised for include laying off thousands of employees.

Musk suspends prominent journalists

19 Dec 2022

