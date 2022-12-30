Twitter recovers from massive outage

Tens of thousands of Twitter users were on Wednesday left without access to the social media network.

According to reports key features of the platform were not working. Most users reported not being able to use the platform using web browsers.

By Wednesday evening reports of the outage decreased substantially.

Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out. Twitter should feel faster. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

Owner of Twitter Elon Musk tweeted that the network was working for him. Meanwhile Musk has admitted on the All-In podcast show that he made mistakes in his first ten weeks being at the helm of Twitter.

"In the beginning, we'll make, obviously, a lot more mistakes, because I'm new,” said Musk. Some of the decisions he has been criticised for include laying off thousands of employees.