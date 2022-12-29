Industries

Google loosens CBD advertising rules

29 Dec 2022
Google will in January start a pilot program running ads for products made with CBD as it loosens advertising rules on cannabis substances.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

In a report by The Wall Street Journal this comes in response to the growth in popularity of CBD products.

Google, the biggest digital ad company, will on 20 January 2023 update two of its policies that allow for the promotion of CBD pharmaceuticals. These have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The approved ads will at first only be shown to users in California, Colorado and Puerto Rico. Under 18s will not be shown the advertisements and they will not be on certain ad formats such as masthead YouTube banners.

Source: Supplied.
First cannabis clinical trial takes off in South Africa

11 Nov 2022

Source:
Image source: fahrner –
Monique Nelson. Source: Supplied.
Source: Reuters.
