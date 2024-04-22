Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Shell pulls out of Namibia oil discovery

    By Ron Bousso
    9 Jan 2025
    9 Jan 2025
    Shell will write down around $400m over an oil discovery offshore Namibia that it deemed commercially unviable in a blow to the country's efforts to become a crude producer. Shell told Reuters that discovered oil and gas resources in offshore block PEL39 in Namibia "cannot currently be confirmed for commercial development."
    The logo of British multinational oil and gas company Shell is displayed during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver. Source: Reuters/Chris Helgren
    The logo of British multinational oil and gas company Shell is displayed during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver. Source: Reuters/Chris Helgren

    Shell and its partners QatarEnergy and Namibia's national oil company first discovered hydrocarbon in block PEL39 in 2022, which together with another discovery TotalEnergies made in a nearby block sparked huge global interest in the southern African country which has no oil and gas production.

    Shell drilled nine wells in the licence over the past three years, making several other discoveries.

    More recently, Portuguese oil company Galp also made a major discovery in a different offshore licence.

    But the British company encountered technical and geological difficulties for the development of the resources.

    Hard rock

    CEO Wael Sawan told analysts on 31 October that Namibia's acreage was "very challenging," and that the lower permeability of the rock made extracting oil and gas harder.

    Sources told Reuters that the offshore discoveries also had a high natural gas content, further complicating their development.

    The company said in a trading update ahead of fourth quarter results on 30 January that it expects to take an exploration write off of around $400m, without providing details.

    It will take another $300m write off related mainly to exploration licences in Colombia, the company said.

    Read more: Namibia, oil, Shell, exploration, Ron Bousso, TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz