It's time for more brands to Tweet

  Tumi Rabanye, 2021 FM AdFocus Jury Chairperson
    Jury members announced for 2021 FM AdFocus Awards
    As is tradition with the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards, this year sees ten new jurors joining second term jury members as they determine this year's award winners.
  Halo helps Yoco to help small business in SA
    Halo helps Yoco to help small business in SA
    Yoco is championing small business and entrepreneurial underdogs as part of their new brand campaign, led by an emotive commercial - We The Underdog - produced by Johannesburg-based creative agency, Halo.
  GroupM South Africa supports 100% Black-owned OOH media owners with the Inclusivity Support Program - &quot;INC&quot;
    GroupM South Africa supports 100% Black-owned OOH media owners with the Inclusivity Support Program - "INC"
    GroupM has launched a South Africa-first program to support small 100% Black-owned OOH media owners through upskilling, sharing of knowledge, tools, and research, to help increase their performance as a vendor in this market. This program officially kicks off in August 2021 and will run for an estimated eight months. The aim for this program is to support and upskill 100+ OOH media owners within three years. Issued by GroupM
  Retailer agility inspires hope for shopping mall trade
    Retailer agility inspires hope for shopping mall trade
    Young and driven local retail entrepreneurs, such as Theo Baloyi of Bathu Shoes and Drip Footwear's Lekau Sehoana, are helping to build a positive future for physical retail by successfully growing innovative chains of stores that are finding favour among local shoppers.
  Gallo Music Investments with shareholder Black Coffee closes deal on Content Connect Africa
    Gallo Music Investments with shareholder Black Coffee closes deal on Content Connect Africa
    Following Arena Holdings' acquisition of South Africa's largest and oldest independent label Gallo Record Company (Gallo Music Investments - GMI), is now showing its interest in the future of the African music industry by partnering with Africa's biggest content aggregator, Content Connect Africa (CCA). The 45% equity transaction links Gallo's rich catalogue with CCA's technical capabilities and Pan-African reach to provide a platform for innovation for African Music.
  Social Places and Hellopeter announce exclusive partnership
    Social Places and Hellopeter announce exclusive partnership
    Leading marketing technology agency, Social Places, is proud to announce an exclusive integration and partnership with SA's premier brand feedback platform, HelloPeter. Issued by Social Places
It's time for more brands to Tweet

7 Sep 2021
"If you didn't launch your new brand, product or service on Twitter, did you launch at all?" asks Cornelis Ouwehand, sales director at Ad Dynamo - Twitter's exclusive ad sales partner in Africa.
Source:
Source: www.pexels.com

“Not only does news break first on Twitter, but with over 192 million daily active users and growing, brands can no longer afford to not be on Twitter, especially as the platform is making inroads into some of the world’s fastest-growing markets by now having headquarters on the African continent. ”

Connect


Ouwehand continues, “Through Twitter, brands can connect directly with consumers in real time about what they are talking about. It’s a people’s platform - they’re the ones driving conversations, talking about things that they are passionate about, things they’ve learnt, etc. Brands have an opportunity to be part of the conversation. In our experience, brands that launch on Twitter see these conversations being sustained for over a month – that’s almost a 33% increase in sustained awareness from the day the conversation and the hashtag are seeded, to the launch, and that conversation carries on for about 43 days. This is because Twitter connects brands with audiences when they’re most receptive and the number one reason why people go on to Twitter is to discover something new and exciting.”

Align


Ouwehand explains that the best way for brands to become part of the conversation is to align with a particular moment and three categories have been identified:
  • Personal moments, which are when users talk about themselves and the things they like and dislike including food, music and sport;
  • Cultural moments such as Heritage Month and Valentine’s Day; and
  • Brand moments, which are the ways in which brands make themselves more human such as when it is their birthdays.

Remain relevant


“There are various topics and trends that brands can be at the forefront of and that is how they build cultural relevance. In fact, 23% of a consumer’s purchase decision is driven by cultural relevance. With people increasingly looking to brands to weigh in on global issues and what’s happening around them, this should be a key component in a brand’s Twitter strategy,” shares Ouwehand.

An example of this was a 2019 Tweet by Nike in support of embattled athlete, Caster Semenya. The Tweet, which simply read ‘Never slow down for the world, one day it will catch up with you. #Justdoit’ and was accompanied by an image of the runner, was seen 31 million times, mentioned 35 thousand times and saw 23 thousand unique authors getting involved.


Ouwehand notes too that brands need to extend their activity beyond peak moments by reinforcing their messages using an always-on approach.

“To get audiences to stop scrolling and engage, brands need something in their arsenal with stopping power and that’s where creativity is crucial. Whether it’s video, 3D GIFs, branded image overlays or interactive automated solutions, brands need to be doing something different, as opposed to just putting out content so they can say ‘I’m part of the conversation’.

He concludes by saying that while Twitter might seem daunting to brands not au fait with the platform, there are partners that can help them navigate this new world.
