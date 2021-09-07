Can you have workplace culture without a traditional workplace?

Ideas to add to your heritage month calendar



Get behind uBuntu



Heritage Day is a great time to get behind our uBuntu heritage. This could translate into activities for your company to offer up skills or donate money, clothes, toys etc. There are many great charities working in all areas, from education to children, animals and the environment. Choose a passion that aligns to your company’s values and CSI strategy and let the Ubuntu magic begin!



Support a local business or artisan



Consider hosting a virtual market for staff and their friends and family to support local business. When you support a small business or local artisan, not only do you get to experience the wealth of talent and skills that South Africans have to offer the world, you are also helping contribute to a more diverse economy and stimulate further innovation.



Laugh it off



South Africans are very good at laughing at their own flaws and failures. We also have great comedians who know how to make fun of our cultural idiosyncrasies, in a way that makes us think as much as laugh at ourselves. Why not expand your cultural references and horizons by hosting a virtual comedy event.



Have a (virtual) cultural cook-off



We all have a favourite family recipe or cultural dish that we are proud of. Encourage employees to team up, swap recipes and make each other’s proudly South African dishes in a virtual cook-off competition.



Explore the wild



Our natural heritage is worth celebrating and, better yet, exploring. Instead of going to the usual places or doing the same weekly walks, challenge your teams to explore a new route, natural park or area.

