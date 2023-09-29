Industries

TV Company news South Africa

Toy Story Funday Football, a real-time alternate presentation, will air on ESPN Africa on Monday, 2 October 2023

29 Sep 2023
Issued by: Fox Networks Group
The NFL's next gen stats player tracking data enable a virtual recreation of the game, bringing every player and every play into the "Toy Story" universe in real-time
ESPN, The Walt Disney Company and the National Football League have collaborated on a first-of-its-kind NFL game presentation – Toy Story Funday Football – as real-time action between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars will be experienced in Pixar’s iconic “Toy Story” Universe. Fans of all ages, across Africa can immerse themselves in a fully-animated offering on Monday, 2 October, at 8am and 2pm (CAT) on ESPN (DStv 218, Starsat 248) when the action of Wembley Stadium in London, one of the world’s premier sports stadiums and the host of NFL International Series game, is recreated simultaneously in Andy’s room, one of the movie’s most recognisable settings. This presentation is the latest in ESPN’s innovation strategy, providing alternate telecasts in signature events.

ESPN and Disney’s “Toy Story” alternate telecast complements the primary game presentation of the Falcons and Jaguars’ Week 4 matchup. Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Laura Rutledge will be inside Wembley Stadium for the game’s call.

Andy’s Room to host Toy Story Funday Football

Andy’s room will replicate the on-the-field gameplay from Wembley Stadium, where each Falcon and Jaguar player will have animated representation on a traditional looking field, catered to the “Toy Story” setting. Fans will view every run, pass, score and all football-related action through state-of-the-art tracking technology enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats player tracking data and Beyond Sports.

In addition to the gameplay, all the surrounding aspects of the game – announcers, graphics, scoreboard, penalty announcements, celebrations, and more – will all embrace the “Toy Story”-themed offering in their packaging and delivery, all occurring in Andy’s room.

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and many of the characters from the acclaimed animated series will be visible throughout, participating from the sidelines and in other non-gameplay elements.

This first-of-its kind NFL presentation is made possible by ESPN, ESPN’s Edge Innovation Center, Disney, NFL, Pixar, Next Gen Stats, Beyond Sports, and Silver Spoon.

More on ESPN, Disney, and the NFL’s Toy Story Funday Football alternate presentation:

  • Announcers: Drew Carter (play-by-play), Booger McFarland (analyst) and 12-year old Pepper Persley (reporter) will commentate, with all three fully animated and their body movements viewed through motion-capture technology
  • Iconic “Toy Story” characters: Joining Woody and Buzz in Andy’s room will be Bo Peep, Bullseye, Bunny, Ducky, Forky, Green Aliens, Jesse, Rex, and Slinky Dog.
  • Special halftime show: Duke Caboom will attempt a motorcycle jump
  • Learning the game: Demonstrations, including ‘how to’ videos, trivia, and more will be used through the telecast to teach the game of football to the audience.
  • Hear from the players: The real-life Falcons and Jaguar players will also contribute through pre-recorded segments and interviews.

The exclusive streaming presentation of an NFL game is one of the many added elements in ESPN’s new rights agreement with the NFL.

ESPN’s innovation continues to elevate fan experiences

Toy Story Funday Football is ESPN’s most recent in a decades-long creation of alternate productions. Within the NFL property, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli has re-written ESPN’s viewership records in the alternate telecast category. More on ESPN’s history is available here.

How to tune in: ESPN: DStv 218, Starsat 248

  • All times are stated in CAT / SAST.
  • Schedule subject to change
Fox Networks Group
Through genre defining channel brands Fox, Fox Sports and National Geographic, Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa is the pan-regional leader for entertainment, factual and sports programming.
