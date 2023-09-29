E! hosts feel good TV brunch

Anele Mdoda hosts E! event revealing October programming lineup.

In celebration of its upcoming programming slate, E! – the multi-platform brand dedicated to all things pop culture from NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC) – hosted a 'Feel Good TV' brunch in Johannesburg, this week. At the event, hosted by Anele Mdoda, E! revealed the impressive lineup of programming coming to the channel this October, as well as a new brand campaign for the channel. Mdoda stunned in a pink number, while she described the upcoming content as “exciting and super feel-good!”

Viewers across Africa can look forward to brand new series Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture and House of Villains, as well as fan favourites Botched and Million Dollar Listing New York returning with new seasons, all premiering next month.

Guests including Msizi James, Karishma Ramdev, Tansey Coetzee, Mimi Mahlasela, Prev Reddy, Abigail Visagie, Margo Fargo, Karabo Didi, Taryn Louch and Gina Myers, were treated to a themed brunch at the newly opened EL&N café at Mall of Africa with the feel-good experience completed with gift bags filled with fragrance from Guess and cosmetics from Revlon.

E! is available on DStv Channel 124 across Africa and is now available to DStv Access viewers. This means new viewers to the channel can also enjoy seasons one to four of Celebrity Game Night, hosted by Mdoda, with team captains Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath, joined by an array of local comedians, musicians, actors and media personalities in each episode.

To see photos from the event, go to E! Africa’s Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/eentertainmentafrica/

Feel good programming on E! this October includes: