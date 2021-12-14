Business Day TV partners with Bloomberg Media to boost global coverage

Business Day TV is beefing up its international coverage as part of a collaboration with Bloomberg Media. The deal gives Business Day TV access to Bloomberg's extensive financial and economic content, analysis, and market data.

The agreement sees the primetime launch offrom 5:30pm to 8pm Monday to Friday. This is a comprehensive wrap of local and global business news, JSE moves and stock picks, plus interviews with international analysts and CEOs of global companies.“Money knows no borders, and South Africans have an increasingly global outlook on business and investment,” says Business Day channel head, Vernon Matzopoulos. “So when we decided to up our global coverage, collaborating with one of the world’s leading business media brands was a no-brainer. Our viewers now get the best of local and the best of global business in one place, delivered by brands they can trust.”Mornings will also get a shakeup with the airing of Bloomberg’s, a 30-minute wrap of all the US market action from Bloomberg’s headquarters in New York, which will air daily at 7:30am, while daytime programming will be boosted with Bloomberg feature shows spanning technology, leadership, investment and the green economy.Andy Gill, group CEO of Arena Holdings, said the agreement has been in the making for the past few months. "We view a strategic partnership like this one as paving the way for us to extend and grow our reach. This agreement with Bloomberg aligns with what we want to do and provides us with an opportunity to enhance our product offering and attract new audiences to our platform.""Expanding our reach in South Africa and the wider continent is a priority for Bloomberg Media," said Soo Yun Kang, Global Head of Distribution for Bloomberg Media. "We are happy to be extending our relationship with Arena and look forward to collaborating to reach this audience of business leaders".The new line-up launches officially from 14 December