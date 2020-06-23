OneGospelReimagined

The refreshed and revamped One Gospel launches on 29 June 2020.

On 29 June,will carry television viewers into a new era with a new look, a solid offering of faith-based entertainment, the latest and best music as well as a variety of unmissable shows for the entire family.viewers can expect to be taken on a spiritually uplifting journey through a variety of new shows such as, where your favourite personalities give entertaining insights to their lives. The programme will air on Thursdays and debuts from 2 July at 5.30pm. Fridays will never be the same again with the premiere of, where kids can learn important life lessons and values based on the Bible from 3 July at 3pm.will also feature a magazine show calledon Saturdays from 4 July at 9.30am.The channel is already known and loved for uniting people through gospel music and inspirational content. Southern Africa, get ready to welcomereimagined on Monday, 29 June 2020.is available on DStv Access, DStv Family, DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium in Southern Africa on channel 331.