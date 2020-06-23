OneGospelReimagined

On 29 June, One Gospel
will carry television viewers into a new era with a new look, a solid offering of faith-based entertainment, the latest and best music as well as a variety of unmissable shows for the entire family.One Gospel
viewers can expect to be taken on a spiritually uplifting journey through a variety of new shows such as Ad lib
, where your favourite personalities give entertaining insights to their lives. The programme will air on Thursdays and debuts from 2 July at 5.30pm. Fridays will never be the same again with the premiere of Superbook
, where kids can learn important life lessons and values based on the Bible from 3 July at 3pm. One Gospel
will also feature a magazine show called Turning Point International
on Saturdays from 4 July at 9.30am.
The channel is already known and loved for uniting people through gospel music and inspirational content. Southern Africa, get ready to welcome One Gospel
reimagined on Monday, 29 June 2020.One Gospel
is available on DStv Access, DStv Family, DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium in Southern Africa on channel 331.