Management & Leadership News South Africa

Africa


Harnessing Africa's human resources for its future

17 Oct 2023
Africa is at a pivotal juncture in its development journey, and if it is to fully harness its potential and achieve sustainable growth, it must use the invaluable asset it possesses; its human resources.
Source: © 123rf Workplace personality assessment business, Hogan Assessments will host a Pan-African virtual conference on Tuesday, 24 October, to explore how personality impacts business outcomes in Africa and beyond
Source: © 123rf 123rf Workplace personality assessment business, Hogan Assessments will host a Pan-African virtual conference on Tuesday, 24 October, to explore how personality impacts business outcomes in Africa and beyond

The key to unlocking this potential lies in leveraging effective assessment methods to cultivate leadership that thrives even in the face of high volatility.“Effective leadership is essential for organisations to survive,” says JVR Africa Group CEO Jopie de Beer, PhD.

“In Africa, being able to adapt to changing circumstances is critical to being an effective leader. The role personality plays in all of this cannot be understated. It affects who we are and how we lead,” adds DeBeer.

Power of personality in the workplace conference

Workplace personality assessment business, Hogan Assessments will host a Pan-African virtual conference on Tuesday, 24 October, to explore how personality impacts business outcomes in Africa and beyond.

The free event, hosted in collaboration with authorised Hogan distributors Career Connections, JVR Africa Group, and Phoenix Consulting International, will feature compelling case studies from a variety of businesses in different regions across the continent.

The conference offers attendees the opportunity to learn about leadership performance and resilience during times of volatility, how to use assessments to promote leadership for disruption, how to integrate values assessment to develop an Ubuntu culture and much more.

HR professionals and industrial-organisational psychologists

The one-day conference will feature presentations from several HR professionals and industrial-organisational psychologists, including:

  • Robert Hogan, PhD, founder and president, Hogan Assessments
  • Wendy Howell Hogan, MA, CEO and chair of the board, Hogan Assessments
  • Dumisani Magadlela, PhD, global board chair, International Coach Federation
  • Adrian Furnham, DPhil, DSc, DLitt, MSc, professor of psychology, University College London
  • Ryne Sherman, PhD, chief science officer, Hogan Assessments
  • Seniora El-Hage, managing partner, Phoenix Consulting International
  • Madeleine Dunford, MSc, founder, Career Connections
  • Jopie de Beer, PhD, co-founder and CEO, JVR Africa Group
  • Yasmine Adel, learning and development and internal communication head, National Bank of Egypt
  • Japheth Achola, MSc, group HR director, KCB Bank Group
  • Jani Wiggett, MSc, director, JVR Africa Group

Hogan has had a strong presence in Africa for several years now, working closely with our partners in every corner of the continent,” says Hogan Assessments, CEO Wendy Howell Hogan, MA.

“Through this work, we have seen significant growth potential, and this Pan-African conference aims to further strengthen our ties to the region.“Hogan is fortunate to have such a strong network of advocates across the globe who truly understand the importance of our mission of improving the global workforce.”

