Optimi Workplace welcomes new managing director, Aunyana Moloisane

South Africa's leading provider of workforce and community education and training?for the public and private?sector, Optimi Workplace, is pleased to announce that Aunyana Moloisane will take over from Jackie Carroll as managing director from February 2023.

Moloisane holds a BCom Honours degree and a Master’s of Business Leadership, specialising in strategy, and is currently working towards obtaining his Doctorate in Business Leadership. He joined the Optimi group as its chief business development officer in November 2018, and assumed the position as Optimi Classroom’s managing director in July 2021.

Under his guidance, Optimi Classroom has established its position as one of South Africa’s most important providers of supplementary basic education. “I firmly believe that we can have the greatest impact during the foundation phase of learning,” Moloisane explains.

At that age, young minds are easy to mould and develop. And considering that 82% of fourth graders in South Africa can’t read, it’s clear that entities like Optimi Classroom have a critical role to play.

For a short period of time in order to ensure a smooth transition, Moloisane will be serving as the MD of both Optimi Classroom and Optimi Workplace, until a new MD for the former is appointed. Looking ahead, Moloisane is excited for his new role at Optimi Workplace.

“South Africa is alive with endless possibilities,” he says, “and our collective responsibility is to slowly decrease the high number of unemployed youths by creating meaningful skills development programmes in the form of learnership, internship and entrepreneurial opportunities.

My vision for Optimi Workplace is to change the mindset of South Africa’s unemployed population, helping them not just to become workers, but business owners that can transform their sectors and economies from within. We must create conducive environments by taking advantage of gaps in the market, particularly in terms of tech and innovation. Through continuous learning, I believe that we can skill and reskill our people, entrench an ethos of entrepreneurship, and forge a sustainable future.

Moloisane will be building on the robust foundations laid by Optimi Workplace’s current MD, Jackie Carroll. Carroll co-founded Media Works, South Africa’s skills development and training leader, almost 30 years ago and steered its integration into the Optimi stable in 2019.

"I have been immensely honoured and humbled to serve as the managing director of Optimi Workplace since Media Works joined the Optimi group,” Carroll says. “And I have been proud to see Optimi Workplace thrive during this time. Through an incredible team working across the country, Optimi Workplace has grown and evolved, and continues to provide exceptional workforce and community training, and to help businesses make a positive impact.

"As I pass the torch to Aunyana, I have full confidence in his ability to take Optimi Workplace to new heights and to continue fulfilling our mission of empowering South Africans with quality education, entrepreneurial and career opportunities."

Optimi Workplace comprises Media Works, as well as Tuta-Me, which works with corporates to support their university-level bursars throughout their academic journeys. A high school programme is also in place to provide online learning support to learners. Through its offerings Media Works and Tuta-Me, Optimi Workplace works with some of South Africa’s largest and most established organisations to reduce unemployment, upskill learners, students and adults, to create a more prosperous future for all.