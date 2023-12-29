Heart FM's golden voice, Roi Simpson passes away suddenly

Roi Simpson, Heart FM’s news editor and radio host, known as the "golden voice" of the station has passed away.

Source: © Algoa FM Algoa FM Well-known broadcaster, Roi Simpson, passed away in Cape Town this week

He passed away in hospital this week after an illness. He was 51.

The news of his untimely death was shared by Heart FM shared the news through social media.

He was on air every weekday at noon on Heart FM in the Western Cape when he would look at the stories of the day and provide context to these.

The news saw tributes from colleagues, friends, and listeners.

Algoa FM Managing director, Alfie Jay, remembered Simpson fondly, saying he worked for the station as an afternoon drive show presenter during the 1990s and was also a well-known club DJ in Port Elizabeth.

After Algoa FM, Simpson he moved to Cape Town where he eventually became the news editor of Heart FM and served as a member of the Commercial Radio Committee of the National Association of Broadcasters.

Heart FM said Simpson will be remembered as a journalist, humanitarian, husband, father, and friend.