Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Red & YellowGfK – An NIQ CompanyBrandMappPromiseBizcommunity.comEbony+IvoryRT7 DigitalMediamarkWunderman ThompsonPublicis Groupe AfricaDentsuaHead Marketing ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Radio News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Heart FM's golden voice, Roi Simpson passes away suddenly

    29 Dec 2023
    29 Dec 2023
    Roi Simpson, Heart FM’s news editor and radio host, known as the "golden voice" of the station has passed away.
    Source: © Algoa FM Well-known broadcaster, Roi Simpson, passed away in Cape Town this week
    Source: © Algoa FM Algoa FM Well-known broadcaster, Roi Simpson, passed away in Cape Town this week

    He passed away in hospital this week after an illness. He was 51.

    The news of his untimely death was shared by Heart FM shared the news through social media.

    He was on air every weekday at noon on Heart FM in the Western Cape when he would look at the stories of the day and provide context to these.

    The news saw tributes from colleagues, friends, and listeners.

    Algoa FM Managing director, Alfie Jay, remembered Simpson fondly, saying he worked for the station as an afternoon drive show presenter during the 1990s and was also a well-known club DJ in Port Elizabeth.

    After Algoa FM, Simpson he moved to Cape Town where he eventually became the news editor of Heart FM and served as a member of the Commercial Radio Committee of the National Association of Broadcasters.

    Heart FM said Simpson will be remembered as a journalist, humanitarian, husband, father, and friend.

    Read more: radio, Heart FM
    NextOptions


    Related

    Image supplied. John Obot's attempt to shatter the 124-hour reading marathon record by reading for 145 hours.
    Bookish: The story of the Guinness World Record for reading out loud
    19 Dec 2023
    Source:
    Initial community TV and radio licences evaluation complete
    19 Dec 2023
    Andrew Mark Sewell joins NYF Radio Awards Advisory Board
    Andrew Mark Sewell joins NYF Radio Awards Advisory Board
    14 Dec 2023
    Image supplied. Radio Workshop’s This Coal Life has been named the Best Standalone Audio Documentary at the International Documentary Association’s (IDA) Awards
    Radio Workshop’s This Coal Life IDA's Best Standalone Audio Documentary
    13 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf Deutsche Welle (DW) launches digital literacy video and radio series for African Gen Z
    Digital literacy video and radio series for African Gen Z
    8 Dec 2023
    Source: Capricorn FM Icasa's Draft National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements Amendment Regulations public hearings will take place on 8 December
    Icasa to host hearings on the Draft National & Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts & Political Ads
    6 Dec 2023
    Source: © @SARadioAwards All the Telkom Radio Awards winners
    All the Telkom Radio Award winners
    3 Dec 2023
    Source:
    Cliff Central's Rina Broomberg announced as grand juror for NYF 2024 Radio Awards
    1 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz